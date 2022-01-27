Closures prompted by the ongoing omicron-linked COVID-19 surge have been exacerbating the supply and worker shortages that have been plaguing Guam's restaurants and other businesses for quite some time now, restaurant industry representatives said.

"These are extremely challenging not only to the restaurant industry but also to hotels and other businesses," Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes said Wednesday.

It's only January and the restaurant industry is already facing a triple whammy of problems in 2022, and Rhodes said the combination of these provide the "larger perspective."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A supply shortage or a delay in the shipment of tomatoes, lettuce or masa harina, for example, could mean restaurants won't be able to offer some of their popular dishes for lack of key ingredients.

"It's interesting how some items you think are readily available for us, there's completely nothing on the shelves," Three Squares restaurant co-owner Marie Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post. "I think we've all seen it with Pay-Less and other stores. With restaurants, it's the same thing."

A sign at a Wendy's restaurant on Wednesday read, "Due to delayed shipments, we are currently out of some items."

At a Pay-Less Supermarket on Wednesday, a sign in the produce section informed customers: "Due to shipping delays, we will be temporarily out of stock on certain products."

And as a result of these issues, costs of goods and supplies have also gone up, Guerrero said.

"Pricing has gone up so it's a little bit strenuous on us to maintain what we can and do it in a way where we can still run a business," she said.

Rhodes said GHRA is appreciative that the government has not added restrictions on the restaurant industry, since many of them have made a business decision to temporarily close because of the surge and workers catching the virus.

Ongoing government assistance programs, such as the $50 million Local Employers' Assistance Program, are a big help and Rhodes said the latest surge could mean more businesses require more help from the government.

Open-close

Many of Guam's restaurants and other businesses were already understaffed to begin with, and having one or two workers test positive for COVID-19 now could prompt a temporary closure for health and safety reasons.

Jollibee's dine-in service and other food stalls at Micronesia Mall are among those that have temporarily closed during the surge.

Others have reopened within a day or two after all staff were tested with negative results.

Guam has seen up to 850 new cases of COVID-19 a day since the start of 2022, and officials said they are driven by the omicron variant.

Nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases are in active isolation, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported Wednesday night.

Guerrero said Three Squares has been fortunate enough to not have to temporarily close due to the surge, because its work stations are set up differently, wherein employees have separate work areas and do not have a lot of crossovers or contact with each other.

However, the surge is also impacting the volume of restaurant customers because people have been isolating at home, caring for family members or are concerned about the virus.

"And that's fine because we want safety first. But it's taking a toll on restaurants," Guerrero said. "We try to do the best we can and this gives us time to make sure we are training our staff, so we can stay abreast with what's going on."

The federal Paycheck Protection Program and local grants such as LEAP have been a big help to keep staff and remain on operation, Guerrero said, and restaurants are also looking forward to economic recovery so businesses and tourism can thrive once again.

'I gotta go'

Hiring and retaining employees has been difficult during the pandemic, Guerrero said.

"And if they did come in, they didn't last very long. So we're always challenged in finding anybody really interested in working," she said.

To help beef up its hiring, Three Squares recently held a job fair. About 57 people showed up to apply as cooks, kitchen helpers, dishwashers, servers and hosts, expediters and drivers, and about 20 of them are in either the onboarding process or having further discussions.

As to how many of those will stay with the restaurant remains to be seen.

In Guerrero's view, there are those who have been with the food and beverage industry for quite a while and with great affinity with the Tumon area so they are still hoping that they will get their job back in Tumon.

"A lot of the response was they need something (now) because they need money but if they get a call (from a Tumon employer), they said 'I gotta go'," Guerrero said. But she believes there are more of those who really want to be back on the job.

A recently released Guam Department of Labor report shows 50,410 working-age civilian residents said they "did not want a job" when surveyed in September 2021.

GHRA's Rhodes said there's no telling when the restaurant industry, which has been struggling since the start of the pandemic in 2020, will recover, but she hopes tourism picks up soon and that the surge subsides soon.