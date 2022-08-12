The presence of the omicron BA.5 strain of the coronavirus has been detected on Guam, but the Department of Public Health and Social Services has yet to receive the official report from the Hawaii State lab.

“There’s evidence of BA.5 here, ... which is the global epidemiology of SARS- CoV-2 and there it is BA.5 on Guam. But we haven’t gotten the official report yet, it takes time,” territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky said, referencing an informal report used by officials at a weekly news conference Thursday.

The BA.5 strain of the omicron variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 currently seen in the United States. The strain is a concern for health officials as it is highly infectious and current vaccines on island are not as effective against it as they are against earlier strains.

“The BA.5 is the omicron variant that bypasses the antibodies from both disease and immunizations. In the past, when we first started having COVID-19, it would take at least about three months before you could get reinfected. With the BA.5, it’s weeks before you can get reinfected,” Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said.

The presence of omicron BA.5 could be the reason there is a rise in the number of positive cases. But, the reduced effectiveness of current vaccines should not sway residents from getting their first doses or booster series.

“That’s probably why we are seeing an uptick in cases. Vaccinations still help, wearing the mask, washing hands and social distancing … is also beneficial,” he said. “We will be receiving sometime in the next two to three months vaccines that have the new omicron variants. Hopefully, that will help a lot better than the ones we have now. The ones we have now, it's still pretty good, it does help decrease your chance of having severe disease, it does help decrease your chance of death.”

Leon Guerrero reminded the community that COVID-19 will never leave the island and what residents must do is learn to live with it.

He noted that part of doing so is getting vaccinated. Much like the flu vaccine, which is an annual shot, COVID-19 vaccines could also become an annual immunization.

In the past 28 days, from July 13 to August 9, the number of local cases of COVID-19 have risen, according to the surge analysis.

“This is what we are seeing, we are seeing the seven-day growing average, it's just above 100 cases per day, it has gone down slightly, but the positivity rate has gone up in the past week,” Pobutsky said.

The positivity rate for local residents has been consistently higher than the overall positivity rate of travelers to Guam.

“This is a big increase from last week, it's now above 20%,” she said.

The census of hospitalized patients also has been high during the past week, and although the intensive care units are not above surge level, hospitalizations are. By age, Public Health officials have seen a recent uptick in the 75 and older age group.

“Which is concerning because many of them have chronic conditions. We are seeing a little bit of the uptick of kids, we don’t know what’s going to happen because school is starting. Most cases continue to be asymptomatic,” Pobutsky said.

For several weeks Guam has been above the surge indicator for cases.

“Its not as high as it was in delta and it's certainly not like omicron, but it is above the surge level. We usually want to look at all surge indicators,” Pobutsky said. “This was the hospitalized census, which has also been above the surge level indicator of 20 for the past couple weeks. But the ICU is still under the surge indicator, it’s getting close, it just dipped down a little bit. We are watching this.”

In terms of deaths related to COVID-19, there is no surge indicator, but Pobutsky said it looks like COVID-19-related deaths are sporadic.

“It almost looks like right at the end of 2020, moving into 2021, when we first started vaccinating people,” she said.

The island recorded its 385th COVID-19-related fatality Thursday, according to a release from the Joint Information Center.

"The patient was a 70-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on Aug. 10," JIC stated.

The risk level for contracting COVID-19 remains high, and with the BA.5 variant present on island, health officials are ramping up vaccination efforts for youth as school starts up for the year.

Leon Guerrero said health officials will meet with the Guam Department of Education to discuss hosting vaccination outreach clinics at school campuses during school hours.

Health officials are focusing their efforts on youth because most young people who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, which means they can spread the virus without knowing it.

Leon Guerrero said vaccinating island youth could help control the spread of COVID-19 to those who are immunocompromised.