Omicron BA.5: 'If this is our surge, then we are actually seeing a dip,' says health official

The omicron BA.5 variant of the coronavirus may have been on Guam since July, according to Ann Pobutsky, Department of Public Health and Social Services territorial epidemiologist. Pobutsky shared data with The Guam Daily Post which showed a “minisurge” in COVID-19 cases on island.

“It looks like we’ve probably been in the BA.5 situation for several weeks now, definitely during July. We just don’t have the samples. We just have one report from recent samples, definitely BA.5. What we’ve seen everywhere else is the BA.5 has taken over the omicron subvariants,” Pobutsky said.

Based on Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, case numbers began to rise in June and peaked in July.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It switched from BA.2 to BA.5. We don’t have a lot of evidence but we know it's here. So, if this is our surge, then we are actually seeing a dip. It could be that we are coming out of this surge, we don’t see it yet with cases. … It’s out there but looks like we are seeing a dip and, hopefully, it continues to go down. But we are still at high risk because of our caseload,” Pobutsky said.

Recently, Guam has averaged just under 100 cases a day. During the initial stages of the omicron variant, Guam saw an average of 800 cases per day in some instances.

“Our approach is to continue to message and watch what happens because school's starting and kids go to school and always spread stuff. But from the evidence we have, it's been the 18-39 (age) group, 40-59 group, working adults. It’s basically adults, all age groups are converging and starting to go down slightly. The kids have been steady,” Pobutsky said.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases occurred during the omicron wave, 55% of the cases cumulatively. From that data, Public Health was able to identify that household contact was a major contributor to the spread of the virus.

“The majority of the cases that we saw are household contact so they are spreading it in their households and also they are going out and that’s when there’s spread,” Pobutsky said.

While Public Health officials have repeatedly noted that those with chronic conditions and the elderly are at higher risk for COVID-19, they have not identified any segment of the population based on identifiers like ethnicity or age.

“The problem with analyzing by age, sex, ethnicity that’s just for who is getting COVID-19. The people most at risk for COVID-19-related death are elderly people and people with chronic conditions. As you can see, the kids aren’t spreading it as much as adults, but maybe because the adults are going out more,” Pobutsky said.

Data needs

The are other factors that make it increasingly difficult to narrow down higher risk populations, such as the lack of reliable population data.

“The problem is we don’t really have good ethnicity data from the 2020 census yet. All we really have is total numbers, numbers by village and housing units. That’s what we are working with. We still don’t have ethnicity data. So the data we are comparing the ethnic groups to is based on projections from 2010-2020. … So, we really don’t know, it's a guess till we get better estimates," Pobutsky said.

Although a census was conducted in 2020, data from the survey is not available.

Asymptomatic carriers add to the challenges, Pobutsky said.

“Here’s the other problem - a lot of people are asymptomatic. So, there’s a lot of asymptomatic spread. With so many asymptomatic cases, they are spreading asymptomatically and there’s no way of knowing that, they are not going to test everyone. It’s impossible to test everybody,” she said.

Despite challenges, Public Health has linked spread to household contact.

“From what we do know is that CHamoru, Filipinos and Pacific Islanders who live on Guam tend to live in large families. So, multigenerational houses, overcrowded housing, although we have not documented that, we do have evidence of people who live in large, large households are more likely to be exposed to different infectious diseases,” she said.

Public Health officials also have determined that local residents are spreading the virus, based on information gathered from testing.

“It's locals, it’s not like the tourists are coming in here and spreading it, the local positivity rate is much higher than the overall,” she said.