Omicron cancels 128K airline seats; GVB remains upbeat

The global surge of omicron has left Guam with nearly 128,000 fewer available airline seats in the four months through March, a much bigger hit than the initial estimates of 38,000 seats lost, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

Arrivals had been picking up for a few months last year until the omicron coronavirus variant hijacked the momentum.

Now, GVB expects tourism to pick up again as early as the April-June quarter.

"From December to March, we're off 127,000 seats, but that's not unusual, given the situation," GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told the visitors bureau board Thursday afternoon.

GVB data shows 127,867 airline seats lost in those four months, based on an aviation industry report as of Feb. 9.

The good news, Perez said, is that overall seat capacity for fiscal 2022, or through September, would be up to 93% more than 2021, though that's still a fraction of pre-pandemic numbers.

Here's the GVB data on seat capacity:

• Fiscal 2019: More than 2.25 million.

• Fiscal 2020: More than 1.52 million.

• Fiscal 2021: 530,816.

• Fiscal 2022: More than 1 million.

'Uptick in arrivals'

"For the entire fiscal year, we're looking at about 90% to 93% increase in seats compared to last year to help, hopefully, support the uptick in arrivals by third-fourth quarters," Perez said.

The actual passenger load is much smaller, but GVB does not have more current estimates.

Guam, which has a full vaccination rate of about 94%, has kept its quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated travelers despite the omicron surge.

However, Guam's main tourism markets - Korea and Japan - have tightened their requirements for returning residents, including those who might be vacationing in Guam.

The largest airline seat capacity loss for Guam is for March, with 49,551 fewer seats, followed by February with 43,086, and then January with 27,207 seats lost. In December 2021, Guam lost 7,635 airline seats, GVB data shows.

Guam's ongoing omicron surge has closed a number of restaurants and other tourist-related businesses temporarily.

Open Government Act

At the Thursday meeting, GVB board Treasurer Sam Shinohara and others raised concerns about what they described as restrictive and challenging requirements of the Open Government Act to publish detailed agendas for upcoming meetings, among other things.

"I think there are significant challenges associated with us putting forward our detailed, robust marketing plans for each source market," he said. "Having that out in the public for everyone to consume and potentially create competitive disadvantages for Guam and GVB as a result."

Shinohara, Perez and others said GVB will seek a meeting with key senators and the Vigilance Committee president, Lee Webber, so the bureau can express its concerns about the law and come up with ways for GVB to comply with the law while not compromising its tourism recovery strategies.

Moreover, GVB officials raised the issue of technical difficulties associated with the electronic declaration form and the health declaration form.

Incoming travelers have not been getting their QR codes and don't receive confirmation right away even though they are "in the system," officials said.

This problem is expected to be discussed in the next meeting of the Recovery Task Force, Shinohara said.

Perez also reported that GVB this week received its full first-quarter budget allotment, but has not received its full share of the tourist attraction fund from the hotel occupancy tax.

Appreciation

At the start of the meeting, GVB elected Jeff Jones of Triple J Enterprises as the new board secretary after Stephen Gatewood resigned.

GVB also honored four individuals for their outstanding contributions to Guam's tourism industry:

• Tomatsu Iizuka, who worked in Guam for 50 years, starting with the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. He went on to open his own restaurant, Issin Japanese Restaurant, in 1997.

• Joe Blas, who served in the U.S. military for 20 years before working for over 30 years as assistant general manager of the Hotel Nikko Guam and becoming the first CHamoru to achieve the level of executive hotelier at the hotel. He is retiring from the hotel industry.

• Francisco Guerrero who, after retiring in 1995 from the U.S. Army, became assistant general manager of operations at Lam Lam Tours & Transportation. He retired Dec. 26, 2021.

• Stephen Shu-Chih Hsu, who served as director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam from 2006 to 2008 and from 2020 to 2022.