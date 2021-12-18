Omicron prompts slight change in crowd restrictions

Guam's social gatherings heading into Christmas will be limited to 100 people outdoors, effective 8 a.m. today, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced, citing the need to prevent a fourth COVID-19 surge.

That's only a slight change from the previous social gathering restriction of 75 people outdoors and 25 people indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

"This is the only change to COVID-19 restrictions I am making at this time under the advice and counsel of our health care experts," the governor said Friday in a video message after she signed an executive order.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The governor eased some restrictions heading into Thanksgiving, and public health officials said, as of Friday, there's no uptick in cases associated with that holiday.

The governor said Guam is "not out of the woods yet" as it nears the second year of the pandemic and as the world monitors the new omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. It's highly transmissible, the governor said.

"While we do not at this time have any confirmed cases of omicron, it is only a matter of time. That is why we must do what we can now to prevent a fourth surge," the governor, a registered nurse, said.

Guam is waiting for the results of genome sequencing to find out whether the omicron variant has reached the island.

The good news, the governor said, is that vaccinations and boosters do work and are proving effective at preventing the severe illness caused by omicron.

Hours before the governor's announcement, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials, including territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky, presented the latest COVID-19 trend, showing a continued decline in COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

Guam's current COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 0.4.

That's way below the 47.7 CAR Score the island saw during surges in numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, including many patients pronounced dead on arrival, caused by the highly virulent delta variant.

The governor and DPHSS officials continue to encourage residents to wear masks, watch their distance, wash hands and get vaccinated and boosted, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor's announcement of a "conservative" change in restrictions came on the first anniversary of the local rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since then, more than 127,000 residents have been fully vaccinated, from children 5 years old to the elderly. More than 35,000 individuals have gotten their booster shots.

"As Christmas nears, I know families and friends will be gathering. I know there will be fiesta tables set with dishes contributed by multiple families. And I know there will be a careful return to the holidays we once celebrated so comfortably. All that your island asks of you ... is that you do so safely and responsibly," the governor said.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths has reached 270 since March 2020.

Recent deaths involved unvaccinated individuals with underlying health conditions, DPHSS' Pobutsky said.

Heart and logic

At their weekly briefing, DPHSS officials said, despite official reports, findings and statements from federal health agencies and other credible sources, misinformation remains about the COVID-19 vaccines and immunity.

"Natural immunity is not good with this COVID-19, period," DPHSS interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero said.

The governor, in her message hours later, said Guam has the tools to prevent loved ones from hospitalization and death, including testing, contact tracing, monoclonal antibody treatments and vaccination.

"If I can ask every one of you to reflect deeply, ... beyond yourself, ... and to use your heart - as much as your logic - I would ask you to picture the exhaustion of our health care workers who have worked long hours and suffered longer days," she said. "I ask you to picture the 270 families who know firsthand the pain of losing a loved one to COVID-19, ... often miles away on the other side of a video screen."