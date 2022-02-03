Omicron surge deadly for Guam's unvaccinated elderly

While scientists have said that omicron is causing less severe symptoms than the other variants, its ongoing surge has been driving Guam's worrisome dead-on-arrival toll higher than during the delta surge.

In the last three weeks of January alone, 13 or nearly 63% of 21 COVID-19-related fatalities were dead-on-arrival cases.

Officials shared the data Wednesday morning. Hours later, two more deaths were announced.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The six-month delta surge last year caused 127 COVID-19-related fatalities, of which 49 or nearly 39%, were dead-on-arrival cases.

Health officials on Wednesday presented the results of the joint investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on the dead-on-arrival cases during the delta surge, as well as the ongoing omicron-linked surge.

Guam continues to see high dead-on-arrival cases, officials said, because the same factors are at play: from not getting vaccinated to having diabetes, hypertension and other chronic diseases, being elderly, and not having medical insurance or good access to health care.

Addressing these chronic health conditions and lack of access to medical care "are all very important for not only COVID-19 but for health and longevity in general," visiting CDC epidemiologist Scott Laney said at the COVID-19 briefing.

2 new deaths

The number of January deaths went up by Wednesday night, when DPHSS reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths:

The 295th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 31. The patient was a 73-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 28.

The 296th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 1. The patient was a 69-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 1.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients jumped to 47, with six in the intensive care units, according to Wednesday's report. Tuesday's JIC reported 39 patients total.

According to the JIC, on Wednesday, local hospitals had:

• GMH: 24 with two in the ICU and one on a ventilator

• GRMC: 21 with three in the ICU; none require a ventilator

• Naval Hospital: Two patients.

On Wednesday night, DPHSS reported 770 new COVID-19 cases from 2,145 tests analyzed on Feb. 1. Of those, 80 cases were reported by the Department of Defense.

Getting help early

With a repeat of the high dead-on-arrival cases and rising COVID-19-related deaths, DPHSS interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero and other health experts called on residents to get medical help if they feel symptoms.

This is particularly for those in their 60s, with chronic illness such as diabetes and hypertension, regardless of whether they can pay for treatment or not, he said.

Leon Guerrero and others acknowledged that many in the community are not going to hospitals because of the anticipated medical bill, which could be a factor in the high dead-on-arrival cases on Guam.

"How expensive is life?" Leon Guerrero asked. "So I strongly recommend that regardless of whether you have the ability to pay, seek treatment. Some of the treatment is free."

COVID-19 treatments, he said, are free, including monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills.

CDC-DPHSS findings

DPHSS sought the CDC's help in investigating the dead-on-arrival cases last year.

From July 8 to Dec. 31, 2021, or the delta surge, Guam recorded 127 COVID-19 related deaths. Of that number, 49 were dead-on-arrival cases.

Laney presented the highlights of the CDC-DPHSS investigations of the 2021 dead-on-arrival cases:

80% were unvaccinated

63% were 60 years old and older

63% were male

Laney said health and other disparities were observed among DOA cases:

Diabetes, chronic renal disease, cardiovascular disease rates elevated compared to background population.

67% had a household income of less than $35,000 a year

24% did not have health insurance.

These conditions on Guam were already there prior to the pandemic but they're exacerbated by it, Laney said.

About 94% of Guam's vaccine-eligible population or those at least 5 years old are fully vaccinated, DPHSS said, and this is among the highest in the United States. CDC's Laney said this is "impressive."

"And I think it also highlights the difficulty in pushing the last 5%-10% but that’s an effort worth doing so I would encourage continued efforts to increase vaccination but I think there’s a lot to be proud of in Guam with the rates of vaccination that have occurred," Laney said.

About a week ago, Guam started rationing COVID-19 tests to those with symptoms or high-risk close contacts, as well as the unvaccinated with symptoms because of limited supply.

Get vaccinated

Dr. Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup, and DPHSS' Leon Guerrero said full vaccination and booster shots as well as masking, social distancing and proper washing of hands continue to help reduce the risk of infection, severe illness or death.

The risk of death is substantially higher among the unvaccinated compared to those who are unvaccinated, they said.

Not one of the interventions is 100% effective in preventing infection, severe illness or death, but a combination of them increases that protection, David said.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said hospitals' social workers can also refer patients to Medicaid and other welfare services to ease their burden.

Machine to ID variants

Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist for DPHSS, said the genome sequencing machine, which can identify the variants of COVID-19 present on Guam, is now on the island but it's not operational yet.

So Guam continues to send samples to the Hawaii State Laboratory and the CDC.

The latest batch of specimens that came back from Hawaii were identified as the omicron variant of concern.