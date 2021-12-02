It has taken several weeks between the time Guam sends samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for COVID-19 variant testing and the results to be relayed to the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The omicron variant has not been detected on Guam.

However, that doesn't mean Guam doesn't or will not have it in the weeks ahead.

And by the time we get confirmation of our first few cases of the omicron variant, it would likely be weeks too late.

In the case of the delta variant, it had been spreading on Guam for weeks before the results from the CDC confirmed the variant was already here and had spread into our community.

Preemptive measures will be key for Guam to have a better outcome than the havoc the delta variant wreaked in lives lost and in the number of people who fell ill.

The government of Guam needs to decide what to do at the points of entry at the airport and seaport soon.

The omicron variant is getting closer to Guam.

Japan has its first case of omicron variant

Japan reported its first case of the omicron variant Tuesday, The Japan Times reported. This first case was confirmed less than a day after the country imposed sweeping restrictions on inbound travelers including banning the entry of foreigners, including international students, to prevent the new strain from spreading throughout the country.

A 31-year-old Namibian diplomat who had been vaccinated twice was the first omicron variant case who arrived in Japan, and the 71 passengers aboard the same plane he was in, are all being treated as possible contacts. They will be quarantined for 10 days at a government-designated facility, The Japan Times reported. The contacts will be tracked remotely through a GPS-enabled application operated by the health ministry and they will be tested for COVID-19 once every two days while in isolation, The Japan Times reported.

In recent days, the omicron variant has been identified in at least 19 countries.

The CDC, on Nov. 26, stated not one case of the omicron variant was detected in the United States and added, "we expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S."

CDC recommends people follow prevention strategies such as wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission, washing hands frequently, and physically distancing from others.

Current vaccine effectiveness against the omicron variant is still being studied

According to the World Health Organization on Nov. 28, here's what is and what isn't clear about the omicron variant:

• Transmissibility: It is not yet clear whether omicron is more easily spread from person to person compared with other variants, including delta. The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of omicron or other factors.

• Severity of disease: It is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including delta. Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with omicron. There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from those of other variants.

• Effectiveness of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection: Preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with omicron. This means people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with omicron, as compared to other variants of concern, but the information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks.

• Effectiveness of vaccines: WHO is working with technical partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines. Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating variant, delta. Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death.

• Effectiveness of current tests: The widely used PCR tests continue to detect infection, including infection with omicron, as we have seen with other variants as well. Studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests.

US contemplating more preventive measures

On Thursday, in Washington, D.C., U.S. officials are expected to announce precautionary measures against the omicron variant. The Washington Post reported that administration officials are:

• Expected to announce everyone entering the country will be required to be tested one day before boarding flights, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure. Administration officials are also considering a requirement that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival.

• Debating a controversial proposal to require all travelers, including U.S. citizens, to self-quarantine for seven days, even if their test results are negative. Those who flout the requirements might be subject to fines and penalties. It would be the first time such penalties would be linked to testing and quarantine measures for travelers in the United States.

Guam residents being proactive

On Guam, we have seen an uptick in residents getting booster shots, first dose or second doses in the hope these will help protect them from the omicron variant, or if they do get infected, that the illness won't be as severe.

It's encouraging to see that many Guamanians are taking precautions without waiting for government directives.

But at some point, we need to hear GovGuam's policies that are specifically geared toward precautions against the omicron variant.

We'd rather see preemptive, precision-focused and timely guidelines instead of seeing so-called leaders scramble to implement broad measures when the contagion could be far too widespread and too many.