When Gilbert Asuncion, 45, heard about the new COVID-19 variant of concern, called omicron, he said he decided immediately to get his booster shot.

Initially, he wanted to put it off until much later.

"We don't know if it's worse than delta. So I think it's better to just get the booster shot now for extra protection just in case it gets here," Asuncion said Tuesday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House vaccination clinic operated by the Guam National Guard in support of the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He also plans to travel to the Philippines in a few weeks, so a booster shot now, he said, could go a long way in giving him peace of mind.

Jerry Bansil, of Yigo, said his family members have done their best to protect themselves from getting COVID-19, taking actions from frequent hand sanitizing to wearing masks and getting vaccinated, including booster shots, especially with omicron spreading overseas.

"Hopefully, we don't get the omicron here," he said. "If we do, at least many of us already got vaccinated and got booster shots to protect our families. You don't know who has COVID-19 so you have to be very careful."

As of early this week, the World Health Organization said it's not clear whether omicron is more transmissible or more severe than the delta variant.

It is also unclear whether existing vaccines are effective against the omicron variant.

Now that Guam has just emerged from the COVID-19 surge resulting from the delta variant, the omicron variant is delivering a new round of jitters to residents and the strained tourism economy.

2nd dose for kids

Public schools returned to 5 days a week of in-person classes on Monday, but Yigo resident Elyssa Pereda, 29, said she didn't send her two school-age children to school until after they got their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the first day that parents and guardians could bring their children 5 to 11 years old to get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pediatric vaccination opened on Nov. 9, so the three-week mark to get the second dose was Nov. 30.

"We came here the very first day it became available for kids 5 to 11, and we made sure we got an appointment," Pereda said.

The mother said she's thankful that D.L. Perez Elementary School worked with her and understood her concerns for not sending her two children, Lena-Grace, 6, and Anneah-Lei, 7, on Monday and Tuesday, when face-to-face classes resumed.

"I don't want them to get exposed to the virus before they could even get their second dose. The school understood my concern and I'm thankful for that," the mother said.

Elyssa Pereda said she's a bit worried about the omicron variant and hopes it won't reach Guam.

"I think, as parents, all we can do is make sure our children are protected and getting them vaccinated is one of those things," she said.

Anna Camacho, 35, brought her twin children Cyla and Colin, 11, to UOG on Tuesday, also to get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"On the first day the vaccine was opened to 5 to 11 years old, I got my kids vaccinated, so today they got their second shot. Just in time for the return of face-to-face classes this week," Camacho said.

"I really hope we don't get (the omicron variant) here. If it reaches Guam, it's better that we've already been vaccinated to keep us more protected than if we're not vaccinated," she said.

UOG student Francesca Fernandez, 21, said becoming fully vaccinated and then getting her booster shot is one thing she can do to help the community fight COVID-19, especially with the omicron variant now becoming a concern in many countries.

Attending school throughout the pandemic, she said, has been a struggle, especially considering the multiple transitions between face-to-face and online classes.

The omicron variant has not been detected on Guam. However, it takes weeks for DPHSS to receive results of genome sequencing on samples to know which variants are present on Guam.