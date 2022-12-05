OMS receives 3rd ‘D’ grade rating in a row

Oceanview Middle School students, parents, faculty and staff last week opposed an impending move to Southern High School, and while the middle school campus will remain open until the summer, OMS continues to tally violations from the government's Division of Environmental Health.

The latest inspection results released by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, the parent agency of DEH, showed OMS was given 45 demerits and cited for a number of violations during a follow-up inspection conducted Nov. 11.

Violations noted by inspectors included overgrown vegetation; unclean classrooms; unmaintained floors; walls, windows and restroom doors in disrepair; inadequate storage; improper temperature and lighting in occupied rooms; and inadequate hand-washing and shower facilities.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The violations resulted in the school’s third “D” grade rating in a row. The latest inspection report was issued Nov. 15 and covered the period of Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.

Two prior site inspections were conducted at OMS in September. The first inspection, conducted Sept. 14, involved an assessment of classrooms in the D-Wing and the school’s restroom facilities. According to the DEH report, the school’s structure in areas inspected was compromised.

“Compromised structure of walls and ceilings in all rooms in the D-Wing due to visible water,” the September report stated.

The report further alleged termite damage, evidence of termites and rodents, unsecured covers for light fixtures, active leaks on air conditioning units and ceilings in three classrooms and inoperable air conditioning units in two classrooms.

According to DEH, at the time, the Hågat middle school’s D-Wing was fraught with inoperable electrical outlets, an evident smell of mold and evidence of leaks near electrical boxes in classrooms. Restroom facilities were also not up to health and safety standards.

During the last Guam Education Board meeting, it was reported that efforts were being made with the help of volunteers including military service members. However, it was noted the more serious issues would require attention by GDOE upper management.

Among concerns from stakeholders was a fear that once they vacate the campus, they may not return, leading some to oppose the relocation to the Southern High School campus.