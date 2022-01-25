Mary Angela Brairton pleaded guilty to driving while impaired on Dec. 17, 2021, and had her driver’s license suspended for 180 days. Thirty-seven days later, police allege, her drunk driving caused a traffic accident in Tumon.

According to court documents, officers responded to the scene of a reported car crash around 9 p.m. Sunday, where they came upon the first of two damaged vehicles, according to a declaration from the Office of the Attorney General states.

Brairton, who allegedly disobeyed a red traffic light at a left-turning lane when she crashed into the other car, told officers that she didn’t have a driver’s license, the car’s registration or proof of insurance in her possession when the documents were requested, court documents state. One officer noted an open liquor bottle on the passenger floorboard of Brairton’s car.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“While the officer was speaking to the defendant, he noted she became emotionally erratic, her demeanor quickly changing from crying and pleading to angrily shouting profanities,” court documents state.

Brairton denied having anything to drink and refused to submit to a field sobriety test. A responding officer alleged she had blood-shot, watery eyes and a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage on her breath.

(Daily Post Staff)