A seventh suspect was placed under arrest in connection to the murder of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning.

Jerome Camacho Cruz, 36, self-surrendered to Superior Court of Guam Marshals on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension and warrant of arrest.

Guam police issued a wanted flyer on New Year’s Eve asking the community to assist them in the capture of Cruz.

He is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Investigators confirmed Cruz’s arrest is related to arrest of murder defendant Ronat Chutaro.

Chutaro was indicted on murder and aggravated assault charges after being accused of stabbing Wakuk in Tamuning on Dec. 8. Chutaro was on the run from authorities for most of December and more than a handful of people have been arrested for allegedly helping him to evade police.

Chutaro claims he allegedly stabbed Wakuk out of self-defense.

Eighth suspect wanted

GPD is also asking the community for assistance in location a possible eighth suspect.

18-year-old Kopich Chutaro, also known as Osama, is wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatch at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.