One cause eyed for Ordot dump leachate

Officials might be closer to narrowing down one of the issues contributing to increased leachate at the Ordot dump, a major factor leading to higher-than-expected post-closure cost estimates.

"Don't want to get too far into the weeds but at least we have identified one area of the landfill and one leachate collection structure that seems to be filling up at the same rate that rainfall falls, which, in a normal closed landfill, shouldn't have any influence," Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Irvin Slike reported Thursday to the agency's board.

The information stemmed from a technical meeting held that morning with the federal receiver, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, which presented the results of water level and pumping studies the company has been conducting since September.

"The next steps will be, during the rainfall event, to actually sample the leachate to see if it is predominately groundwater instead of leachate and then, of course, take some more measurement on the flows. And once we get confirmation, we at least have an area, a smaller area of Ordot where we could focus on how to prevent it," Slike added.

Post-closure estimates jumped from $27 million to $56 million in August, with a major component being the volume of leachate generated at the former dump.

In September, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood ordered parties involved in the closure of the dump to identify the cause of the increased leachate, as well as possible remedies.

"Would the remediation of this be something that could be reasonably done relatively quickly?" GSWA board Chair Andrew Gayle asked at Thursday's meeting with Slike.

The general manager said, "anything could be done relatively quickly," but that depends on how much the board is willing to pay.

"And I'm sure there's going to be a fair amount of finger-pointing going afterward. But you could sort your way through that. There may be a simple engineering solution, ... a couple ways to solve it. And we'll sort that out once we get more information," Slike said.

Solid waste operations on Guam have been under receivership since 2008, a result of the federal government's lawsuit to force the closure of the Ordot dump over environmental concerns.

The court ordered a partial end to the receivership in 2019, but a complete transition out of receivership has yet to be reached.

The former dump's gas emissions and leachate are among the maintenance issues GovGuam is expected to handle long after the receivership ends. The price hike in the post-closure estimates were said to cover the remaining 24 years of operations for the post-closure of the dump.

As part of her September order, Tydingco-Gatewood also charged the parties to figure out whether a 2016 consent decree that ordered the Department of Public Works to cease all discharges into Guam's waters is separate from or part of the post-closure operations

She also asked parties to discuss options for reducing the cost of post-closure maintenance, including finding other funding sources or alternative payment plans that may or may not involve the government of Guam or GSWA.

A report was due in early November, but that deadline likely will be shifted, according to discussions Thursday.

However, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor is expected on Guam the week of Nov. 14 and, together with Guam EPA and Slike, will be doing site investigations and technical work at the former dump.

"And with this latest inform there'll be certainly a little more emphasis on that area of Ordot," Slike said Thursday. "If we come down to a consensus on what we think the issue is, that's going to be reported to the court. That's certainly information that we could provide to the board, as well."

GovGuam lawsuit

Another lawsuit involving Ordot dump, initiated by the government of Guam, is pending at the District Court for the District of Columbia.

Guam sued the U.S. Navy in 2017 as a potentially responsible party for contamination at the dump, which was built by the Navy before World War II for disposal of municipal and military waste.

In-person mediation involving a private mediator from the JAMS organization was scheduled to begin Oct. 12, but The Guam Daily Post has been unable to confirm if that has started.