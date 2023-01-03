A man found guilty of raping and beating a teenager over a three-year period had one of his charges reversed by the Supreme Court of Guam.

Weser Wesen's case was remanded to the Superior Court of Guam after the justices decided jurors in Wesen's trial should not have known the alleged birthdate of his victim.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Wesen was convicted and sentenced to 18 years for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Wesen was accused of raping and beating a teenage girl, beginning when she was 15 years old. The girl became pregnant and gave birth three years later, in 2018.

In the Supreme Court of Guam's decision, the court states that the jury at Wesen's trial heard conflicting testimony and evidence that made it unclear how old the victim was. The victim herself testified several times that she was 19 at the time of the trial, in December 2018. However, the prosecution submitted evidence, in the form of her passport, that showed that she was 18 years old instead.

Despite the prosecution having evidence of the victim's age and putting it on the jury instructions, Wesen argued it affected the outcome of the case because the victim's age was one of the elements of the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge the jury would have to determine themselves.

“Because it is reasonably probable that the erroneous instruction affected the outcome of the case, we conclude that reversal of this conviction is necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice,” justices wrote in their decision and order issued Dec. 30, 2022.

Wesen also attempted to reverse the rest of his charges. However, justices found there was no wrongdoing by the trial court and thus affirmed his second charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and all four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.