The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate a traffic fatality that occurred on the roadway leading to Marbo Cave on Thursday afternoon.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly said medics responded to a report of an overturned commercial truck belonging to Detry Plumbing.

When they arrived medics found one man, ejected from the vehicle, who was pulseless and breathless.

"Lifesaving measures were not performed because of the severity of his injuries," said Reilly.

The other male occupant was trapped inside the vehicle. Medics had to use the jaws of life to extricate him from the cab of the truck.

His injuries were non--life threatening, stated Reilly.

An excavator from the nearby construction site was used to lift the vehicle off the victim who was trapped inside the cab.

The incident is under investigation.