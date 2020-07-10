The island's total COVID-19 cases has increased to 310 today after more samples from the community testing at Astumbo Gym were tested.

The one new positive case was identified through community screening.

Compared against the number of people who've been tested, Guam's positive rate is 1.8% according to Department of Public Health and Social Services.

There were 398 people who were able to get tested at Astumbo Gym earlier this week. There were 191 samples from COVID-19 community testing held at the Astumbo Gym on July 8.

As of Friday, Guam has had five COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 202 people who tested positive but have since been released from isolation. There currently are 103 active cases. There are three people who are hospitalized.

Of the total number of cases, 264 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.