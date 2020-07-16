One more person tested positive for COVID-19, the Joint Information Center reported on Thursday.

Officials also released guidance for schools reopening under a Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, as well as two community outreach mass testing for next week.

From 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Department of Public Health and Social Services will be at Tamuning Elementary School. On Thursday, at the same time frame, they'll be at the Asan-Maina Mayor's Office.

The tests are free and open to everyone. Officials said you don't have to have symptoms to get tested, they just ask that you have identification.

No known contact with COVID

The person was seen at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and did not report recent travel or contact to a confirmed case.

That brings the total number of cases to 314 since tests started in March, and the total number of active cases is 95.

Guam has seen five COVID-19 related deaths, and 214 people have been released from isolation. Of the total cases, 267 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.

Schools

While the island is still in PCOR 2, the Department of Public Health and Social Services issued Guidance Memo 2020-27 on the minimum requirements for reopening schools and colleges under a PCOR 3.

“This authorization is contingent upon the promulgation of an executive order authorizing such activity during PCOR 3,” the JIC stated.

“No Schools or IHEs may reopen until PCOR 3 is declared by the governor, unless previously authorized by DPHSS.”

DPHSS’ approval of the reopening plan is not necessary for the School or IHE to proceed with its reopening, the JIC press release stated.

However, schools must submit a reopening plan, which must adhere to the minimum requirements outlined by DPHSS.