Guam has one more person who has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. That brings Guam's total positive cases to 146.

There have been 131 people who have recovered but also five people who've died. That means Guam has 10 people currently fighting COVID-19.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 232 individuals for COVID-19 on Thursday, April 30 - the largest groups tested on island in a single day since testing began in mid-March.

One tested positive through DPHSS of SARS-CoV-2.

The results include samples from clinics, hospitals, quarantine, remaining samples from the COVID-19 expanded testing in Astumbo, Dededo on April 29, and samples from testing conducted on Thursday in Mangilao.

Everyone who has been swabbed for the COVID-19 test can expect to be notified of their results within 24 to 48 hours after samples were taken, according to the Joint Information Center press release.

The DPHSS overall count also includes probable cases of COVID-19 and confirmed positive cases tested by the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, the Guam National Guard, and Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

As of Thursday, 131 people were released from isolation, the JIC release stated. When a patient is released from isolation, he or she is no longer considered infectious.