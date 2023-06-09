A man who was charged in 2019 after being accused in multiple burglaries will spend one more year in prison.

On Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam, Joey Michael Rabago appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas to be sentenced in a 2019 case.

According to Post files, at the time Rabago was a person of interest in several ongoing burglary complaints, as he was alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of electronics, personal checks and cash from multiple homes between November 2018 and June 2019, court documents state.

When he was arrested, police said Rabago was suspected to be involved in a total of seven burglaries to homes and vehicles in Chalan Pago and Yona.

He was charged with six counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, theft as a second-degree felony with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim, and six counts of forgery as a third-degree felony with a special allegation involving a vulnerable victim.

Rabago's attorney, Peter Santos, told The Guam Daily Post his client took a plea agreement, which meant Rabago was being sentenced for the charge of burglary to a motor vehicle and identity theft.

The plea agreement also established Rabago faced between five and eight years in prison.

As Santos argued for Rabago to receive the minimum, he mentioned his client's "rough upbringing" causing Rabago to "spiral out of control."

However, Santos said Rabago, since being charged, immediately accepted responsibility, ultimately resulting in the five-year sentence, with credit for time served.

Since Rabago has spent about four years at the Department of Corrections, he is set to be released in a year, Santos said.