Guam has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 based on the latest test results Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on Guam to 15 since testing began on March 12.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 23 individuals for the virus causing COVID-19 on Saturday and one tested positive and 22 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 123 tests have been conducted on Guam since March 12.

According to the Joint Information Center, the Government of Guam is aggressively implementing its planned COVID-19 response to identify and contain transmission on Guam.

The additional confirmed cases comes as the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced it received 200 additional COVID-19 diagnostic test kits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because of a national shortage of test kits, Public Health officials are developing contingency plans to increase the amount and frequency of testing; these plans include using certified COVID-19 tests from other countries and from public and private labs in Hawaii and California, according to the Joint Information Center.

The Skilled Nursing Facility is now housing multiple individuals who tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19 and whose symptoms do not require acute care. Patients who were temporarily in home isolation are now being transported to the SNF, the JIC announced Saturday.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and following examples set in states such as Hawaii, Illinois, and Massachusetts, DPHSS temporarily sent nine (9) COVID-19 positive individuals with mild symptoms into home isolation and monitored them frequently. Public Health officials determined home isolation was the best intermediate option while the facility was prepared to accept the patients.

On Thursday night, Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed not all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases were in isolation at the hospital. She explained some went to private clinics where they were tested and were told to return home until test results came back negative.

Government officials explained home isolation, subject to DPHSS monitoring, frees space for acute care.