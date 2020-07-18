Guam's total COVID-19 count is now 315 after the Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed one new case, according to the Joint Information Center, which also announced the recall of Blumen hand sanitizers.

The JIC also noted that more people have completed isolation, so with 222 released, there are 88 active cases on island. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at five. Of the total cases, 268 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.

Recall of Blumen hand sanitizers

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a national manufacturer issued a voluntary recall of 10 different bottle sizes of Blumen Hand Sanitizers by 4e Brands North America because of potential presence of undeclared methanol (wood alcohol). The affected Blumen Hand Sanitizers are packaged in clear plastic bottles with blue caps. The product label contains only blue, white, silver, and red coloring.

The products were distributed nationwide. To date, the Division of Environmental Health of DPHSS has determined that affected Blumen Hand Sanitizers were sold at Benson hardware store in Maite. Benson reported that they received 624 bottles of 7.5 fl. oz. and 480 bottles of 17.0 fl. oz. from an off-island supplier; 183 bottles of 7.5. fl. oz. and 145 bottles of the 17.0 fl. oz. were sold prior to the recall.

Benson was notified by their supplier on July 15 and took corrective actions immediately, the JIC press release stated. All affected products were removed from store shelves. The Division has not received any local report of injuries or illnesses associated with the use of these recalled commodities. Consumers who have purchased the items listed above are urged to stop using, distributing, or selling these products and return it to the place of purchase.

A Benson Facebook page post, noted that customers who purchased the product can return the product with a receipt for a refund.

According to Public Health, substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Residents with additional questions can contact contact the Consumer Commodities Program at the Division of Environmental Health at 300-9579. They may also call 4e Brands North America LLC at 1-888-843-0254 during business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. EST) or emailing 4EBrands8797@stericycle.com.

DPHSS will conduct expanded COVID-19 testing this coming week:

● Wednesday, July 22, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Tamuning Elementary School

● Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Asan-Maina’s Mayor’s Office

The tests are free and open to everyone while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring their identification.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

SNAP

As many on island continue to struggle through the current public health emergency, DPHSS has again processed emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of July 2020 were released July 17. These benefits were electronically loaded into the SNAP recipients EBT cards.

As a reminder, the law authorized the issuance of emergency supplemental benefits to households receiving SNAP up to the maximum allowable SNAP monthly benefit for a household’s size. Calculation is based on the number of eligible household members.

Households that already received the maximum benefit for their household’s size will not receive an additional emergency allotment.