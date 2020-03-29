One new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported from 23 samples tested by the Guam Department of Public Health Laboratory. 22 tested negative on Sunday for SARS-CoV2.

A total of 388 tests have been performed since March 12.

While 7 patients were deemed recovered, no longer showing symptoms, the 48 remaining cases are in isolation.

Quarantine for all incoming travelers

Effective Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at midnight all incoming passengers, regardless of place of origin or transit, will be subject to a 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility upon entry to Guam.

The quarantine will be applied unless the traveler possesses a healthcare recognized and certified document that attests he or she is not infected with COVID-19 within the last 72 hours.