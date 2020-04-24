Test results reported by the Diagnostic Laboratory Services on Friday show that one additional person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Guam.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 140 since testing started last month. There have been five deaths and 126 recoveries.

A total of nine cases remain active.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reports that of the confirmed cases, 117 samples were tested at the Guam Public Health Lab, 13 from U.S. Naval Hospital, 6 confirmed by DLS and four that were clinically diagnosed or probably cases.

The government of Guam has mentioned plans to expand testing capabilities to include the launch of its COVID-19 testing pilot program in Astumbo. The pilot program is scheduled for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.