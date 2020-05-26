One new probable case of COVID-19 was reported through serology testing at Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS).

While polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing indicates current infection, serology testing indicates the presence of antibodies from past infection with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, according to Joint Information Center.

Cases that test positive only through serology testing are classified as probable cases. A case investigation will be conducted to determine any epidemiologic links to known cases.

There have been 167 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing, 5 deaths and 139 released from isolation.