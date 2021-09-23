Guam’s 183rd and 184th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 183rd fatality was a 76-year-old man who was vaccinated but he had multiple underlying health conditions, according to JIC. The patient tested positive on Sept. 13.

The 184th death was a 56-year-old man, who was unvaccinated and who had multiple underlying health conditions, according to JIC. He tested positive on Sept. 8.

“We express our deepest condolences to their loved ones this evening, joining the island in offering our prayers for healing and comfort,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The virus continues to disrupt our wellbeing, strickening our community with mental anguish and physical stress. Our attentiveness to the warning signs and maintaining precautionary measures against the spread could put an end to this disruption.”

74 hospitalized for COVID-19

Seventy-four patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the island's three hospitals. More than half – 46 – were unvaccinated.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 40 hospitalized patients. GMH had 11 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and nine were on ventilators.

Guam Regional Medical City had 29 patients and three were in the ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam had five patients. One was in the ICU and another patient was on a ventilator.

101 test positive

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 101 new cases out of 1,067 tests performed on Sept. 22.

Twenty cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 14,098 officially reported cases, 184 deaths, 2,936 cases in active isolation, and 10,978 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk score is 27.9. GovGuam's safe threshold is 2.5.

