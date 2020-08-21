One patient improved enough to move out of ICU; GMH taking steps to increase capacity

One of the five COVID-19 patients who was in the Intensive Care Unit has improved enough to be moved into telemetry unit, Guam Memorial Hospital CEO Lillian Perez Posadas shared that bit of good news this morning.

GMH currently has 15 COVID-19 patients: four are in ICU and of those three remain on ventilators.

The island’s only public hospital has been the island’s primary COVID-19 hospital since the virus that causes the respiratory illness first showed up on Guam’s shores in March. GMH officials have arranged rooms to increase capacity but also isolate COVID-19 patients to areas of the hospital that will help maximize both safety and staffing.

The governor is calling for a lockdown to ensure the number of people requiring care doesn’t exceed the capacity of beds and hospital staff at the hospital.

And while Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense is working on getting new tents to increase capacity, Perez-Posadas said the “million dollar question” of who will staff those additional beds is an issue.

“We keep putting that on the table. We have staffing needs here at GMH and also at GRMC,” she said. “That’s the request … for Health and Human Services or FEMA … that we would like more nurses … and respiratory therapists because if these individuals’ conditions are acute and need ventilators we’re going to need more respiratory therapists, too.”

Capacity

Perez-Posadas said there are four COVID-19 Care rooms at GMH.

COVID Care 1

Purpose: This is where People Under Investigation, or people who may have COVID-19 are placed while they’re tested and awaiting results.

Capacity: 5 beds

COVID Care 2

Purpose: Intensive Care Unit area

Capacity: This has a five-bed capacity, however, ventilators take up a lot of room so this room is now limited to four patients. There currently are three patients on ventilators.

COVID Care 3

Purpose: COVID-19 patients who require some medical attention are held here.

Capacity: 17 beds; there were 11 patients as of Friday morning

COVID Care 4

Purpose: This is the medical telemetry unit with the capacity for telemetry, progressive and ICU-level care.

Capacity: 26 beds

To help maximize space and staffing and prepare for any possiibilities, GMH continues to make changes.

“We’re moving the patients from Care 3 into Care 4 because we don’t know what’s next to come but at least we have additional ICU capacity all in one unit with telemetry,” she said. “And then we have COVID Care 3 open just in case we get another surge of patients.”

In the emergency room, there are two COVID-19 beds, Perez-Posadas said.

“We’re ramping up and trying to get Skilled Nursing Unit at Barrigada Heights," she said. "That has 54 beds that we’re trying to get ready to be occupied."

The facility has been closed for the last couple months because the air conditioning unit broke down. It has since been repaired but is not yet 100% operational, officials said. GMH officials are working to get a chiller in place but it's not certain when the SNU will be ready to reopen.

Patients who were at the SNU prior to the COVID-19 pandemic were relocated to the off-site facility at the Catholic Social Services building.

Stay home, keep numbers low

Perez-Posadas asked that the community “heed the governor’s executive order.”

“Stay home if you don’t need to go out. Wear your masks at all times, wash your hands. Be vigilant about this," she said.

"At least for one week, let’s hunker down and let’s see if this can make difference in the numbers coming into the hospital, needing hospital care and medical treatment. Hopefully, those who tested positive are not going to be severe enough to need medical attention or hospitalization but can manage and keep themselves isolated at home.

“We just need to be in unity in this and not attacking each other and work with each other and let’s all get through this," Perez-Posadas added.