The Branch Health Clinic Apra Harbor is officially open to active-duty military members, their families and retired service members, providing them a "one-stop medical and dental facility."

“The Apra Harbor clinic is a first for Navy medicine on Guam. It represents a long-standing partnership between the United States Navy and the government of Japan, reflecting years of planning and cooperation from multiple agencies to bring high-quality medical care to the multiple military services, federal agencies and family members stationed on Guam,” said Capt. David Barrows, director of U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Guam.

On Tuesday morning, Naval Hospital Guam hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with dozens of military families and personnel able to tour the facility, which spans 52,000 square feet.

“(It) more than doubles the space previously allotted to the two separate clinics, offering a one-stop medical and dental facility that supports medical readiness, industrial inspections of our fleet, and brings services previously available only at the hospital where it's needed most,” Barrows said.

Located next to the Navy Exchange gas station on Naval Base Guam, the new clinic puts military families stationed at the base within walking distance of medical care, bringing health care closer to home, especially for ship and operational forces.

Nearly 100 staff were instrumental in bringing the one-stop clinic to fruition, Barrows said. The new state-of-the art facility combines the former Branch Medical and Dental Clinics to provide expanded primary care services, dental, medical readiness, physical therapy, optometry, hearing conservation, radiology, pharmacy and laboratory services, he said.

Barrows said this is only the beginning of what will be offered in the future.

“As the population of active-duty units and family members grows, we expect to offer additional services such as mental health, immunizations to family members and participation in casualty exercises and other services driven by demand,” he said.

Construction of the one-stop clinic was completed in December 2022, but equipment delivery, installation and certification needed to be completed before the clinic could open for business. That took roughly three months. The $56.7 million project was a joint venture between Cadell and Nan Inc., which built the facility with components compatible with Guam’s environment, including reinforced concrete with slab-on-grade foundations, the Navy said.

Partially funded by Japan

Part of the project was funded by Japan as part of its agreement with the United States under the Defense Policy Review Initiative. Director Takuro Kato of the Japan Ministry of Defense said a few words.

“Although there was some unforeseen challenges such as underground obstacles and (unexploded ordnance) disposal in the beginning of the construction, the construction was able to move with mutual cooperation of all the companies,” Kato said. “We are, today, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony through the efforts of all those parties who worked hard every day for the construction.”

Kato applauded what he described as “great work,” ahead of the relocation of Marines from Japan to Guam.

The Department of Defense will relocate 5,000 Marines and 1,300 dependents from Okinawa to Guam beginning in 2025, the department has said.