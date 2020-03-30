One suspected COVID-19 death in CNMI

Gov. Ralph Torres and his COVID-19 task force announced the first suspected COVID-19 death.

A 70-year-old man was a patient under investigation, according to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation. He died on Monday.

A specimen has been sent to Guam Department of Public Health Laboratory and the CNMI government has been assured the test will be prioritized.

A total of 20 samples were sent to Guam to be tested. Officials said 11 are pending results.

The man was seen at the CHCC on March 25 and had multiple underlying medical conditions. He was considered to be a person under investigation (PUI) and was ordered to be quarantined with his wife at the designated quarantine facility, at the Kanoa Hotel.

CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said a treatment plan had been offered for the patient, but the family opted for comfort care at the hotel.

"The patient had no travel history but recently came into contact with someone who tested positive," said Muna.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our community member. Our thoughts are with the deceased's family and will render all necessary assistance to his family. Let's make a moment to reflect and may our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time with the family. We must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus," said Torres.

To date, the CNMI has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. The two patients are doing "well" in isolation.

CHCC Dr. Beth Kohnen said the hospital has taken "great precautions" to avoid exposure with other patients.

Gov. Torres announced a mandatory curfew for all residents from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. warning that anyone who is caught on the road, who is not exempted, will be cited.

"If you're not part of the exception, you need to stay home," said Torres.

Law enforcement, first responders and private sector employees on duty are the only exemptions and all others will be cited.

"We may be having community transmission. Everyone needs to be careful... Assume it's everywhere. Assume that everyone has it. Assume you have it." said Dr. Kohnen.