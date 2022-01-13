One visitor per patient at GRMC; private hospital updates visitation policy in response to COVID-19 cases

Guam Regional Medical City is limiting the number of visitors for inpatients to one per day, effective Jan. 14.

The updated visitation policy is in response to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release.

In the last two weeks, Guam's daily cases have climbed from fewer than 20 in a day to Wednesday's 516 count.

GRMC officials also noted the following reminders:

• All visitors to GRMC must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Visitors will be required to show proof of vaccination before entering the hospital. Anyone unable to provide proof of COVID vaccination and identification will not be allowed inside.

• All visitors must submit to a mandatory screening by Security, which includes a search of handbags, backpacks, etc. GRMC enforces a strict “no mask, no entry” policy and reminds the public that masks with valves are not allowed. All patients, staff, and vendors will be required to wear a mask while inside of GRMC.

"Due to the sharp rise in COVID cases, GRMC must implement stricter visitation precautions to protect our patients and staff," according to the press release. "GRMC encourages everyone who is able to get vaccinated. We also urge the public to continue protecting themselves and others by practicing proper hand hygiene and social distancing."