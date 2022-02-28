Law enforcement personnel at the Judiciary of Guam shouldn’t expect any raises before April, as managers continue to game out possible ways to implement salary increases that were first approved by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

At a judicial council meeting held last week, Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido said the group would “keep this matter on the agenda,” primarily because a budget submittal, which should include any raises, is due to the legislature in May.

That would mean a final decision on which employees will get pay increases, and by how much their salaries will rise, will need to be made by an April meeting at the latest, according to Carbullido.

He advocated for staff to provide an update to the council next month, even if what would be provided was a “preliminary report” on the fiscal impacts of any proposed raises.

“We should try and do that in the March judicial council meeting, with the expectation that in April, we’ll make a decision one way or the other in reference to how we’re going to react to this executive order.”

About 965 law enforcement officers in the executive branch began to see an 18% base pay raise starting Jan. 30 through the governor’s order, costing about $16 million for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

According to Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio, the salary adjustments mean that new recruits to the Guam Police Department will earn more than starting positions in federal law enforcement, a reason some have left the department over the years.

“This is a necessary action because we are continuing to lose our front-line public law enforcement personnel,” the governor said when announcing the raises. “As fast as we are hiring them, it’s just as fast as we are losing them,” the governor said when announcing the policy.

Barbara Jean Perez, the judiciary’s human resources administrator said at last week’s meeting that a team from the courts, along with at least one of Adelup’s attorneys, are working on coming up with a proposal that includes recommendations for members to consider.

“It’s (being) brought to the council to clearly demonstrate we are aware of the impact, and how obviously our (law enforcement officers), which are deputy marshals and probation (officers), are also paid on that scale. However, we need to establish some areas that we need further information (on), particularly on the administrative authority or the legal authority – if we’re able to do this,” she said.

But raises at the judiciary could be proposed for more than just its marshals and probation officers.

Perez said officials are also looking at “pay parity” issues that may arise for other positions when giving the court’s LEOs a raise.

One member of the council shared a concern that not addressing the pay raises from the executive branch could have an impact of staffing at the local courts.

“Obviously it’s going to put us in a difficult situation in terms of being competitive. We used to be at the forefront, and almost every law enforcement (officer) wanted to work here. But that doesn’t seem like it’s the case anymore,” Justice Robert Torres said. “And so I’m concerned about losing – and we already have a shortage of law enforcement personnel in our positions, but the parity and equity amongst other employees is also important. We have a lot to chew on, that’s for sure.”