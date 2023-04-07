'Ongoing investigation' after child found dead in Tamuning residence

Guam Police Department detectives are investigating the death of a child in Tamuning, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Savella confirmed that police responded to a residence in Tamuning early Thursday afternoon.

"According to (Guam Fire Department) dispatch, the call was for a child who appeared to be lifeless," Savella said. "Officers responded and (Criminal Investigation Section) detectives were later activated for a death investigation. This case is an ongoing investigation at this time."

No further information had been provided as of press time.