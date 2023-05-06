Online directory for children's summer programs connects parents, providers

A new online directory of after-school programs and community programs to keep kids engaged outside of school hours is available, and the first event to connect parents with potential providers was a success, according to an official with the Guam Economic Development Authority.

With summer near, many parents rushed to the Micronesia Mall on April 22 to see what options there are to keep their kids busy during the break ahead.

“We had about 12 recipients, programs and organizations coming out for the particular event. ... I've got to say, us having it in the (former) GAP location – one way in, one way out – actually really helped family members navigate themselves effectively to the organizations and programs they found interest in. Because of that, there was such an outpour of great feedback from families,” said Cedrick Castillon, GEDA special projects coordinator.

Families that attended received a passport and were encouraged to visit the eight booths; 480 passports were distributed during the one-day event.

The outreach event, hosted by GEDA and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, featured summer camp and after-school providers including Guåhan Sustainable Culture, World of Wonders, Dear Tree, Junior Golf, Inafa Maolek, Lotus Surf Shop and the Pound Academy.

“Some people don’t have the luxury of looking on the internet (to find a provider), or having Instagram," Castillon said. "There are a lot of older parents, too, or grandparents taking care of the grandchildren as guardians, so having outreaches like this is so convenient for some. ... Having this program and allowing the community to obtain information at reach, with the organizations to offer, I think that’s beneficial to the community."

The event offered something that hasn’t always been available for enrichment opportunities on island – it took the stress out of the search, Castillon said.

“This is something that wasn’t offered back in the day, with these many organizations that have ... programs like after-school programs. Some are even trying to extend to the fall,” he said. "It’s nice to see that these organizations are out there. Before, it used to be flyer to flyer; you pulled the information or telephone number tab."

The event gave parents the opportunity to sit with providers, ask questions about the programs they offer and get to know the providers.

Castillon said the event taught GEDA that “as an organization, ... we don't always have all the answers, and when we have these events it gives (parents) solidarity and confidence that each organization ... will have those answers for them. But I think it’s rewarding. ... It takes a village to raise a child and, when we come together as a community, we are definitely building our children and our future."

'Perfect' resource for parents

For parents who didn’t make it to the event, an online directory is available at guamchildcare.com.

“This will be a place where parents can go and look up from A to Z what organizations, businesses, nonprofit organizations are offering, whether it’s after-school program or summer camp or intersession,” Jennifer Guzman, special project coordinator and project manager for Prugraman Pinilan, told The Guam Daily Post.

The decision to create a searchable online directory to help working parents find the care they need was based on the community’s need, she said.

"Parents were like, 'I just don’t know what’s available out there,'” Guzman said. "And so this is a perfect place for parents to search. ... Maybe their child is interested in dance or jiujitsu or one of the other programs, like restaurants doing culinary – whatever the child is interested in, I think there’s something for everyone to find in that directory.”

Over 200 providers are listed in the online directory, each one a recipient of the governor’s Prugraman Pinilan. Some offer free programs while others are fee-based, but all are eligible for parents to use child care tuition grants to offset fees.

“This ranges from licensed businesses to nonprofits to even some private schools,” Guzman said. “The good thing is that those who are ... Child Care and Development Fund-certified, they accept the block grant vouchers, so the block grant vouchers can be used for after-school as well."

The after-school and summer camps included in the online directory service children ages 5 to 13.

Funding

This is the first directory for after-school and summer camp programs. Each program had to meet certain requirements under funding granted to the governor through the American Rescue Plan.

"One of them is that they had to have been in business or a nonprofit organization prior to March 11, 2021, or they had to be a CCDF-certified provider,” Guzman said.

Each of the 200 programs listed in the directory received funds under the Community Care and After School Care Grant Program, which is funded by Public Health ARP stabilization grants.

“So far, (there are) 200-some programs totaling $9 million. We still have some more on my desk for review. And then it will go to (Public Health) for approval, so we are actually looking at close to $13 million,” Guzman said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a press release about the directory, said her administration continues to "invest heavily" into learning and growth opportunities for Guam's youths.

“We’re also supporting our local businesses, nonprofits, schools, faith-based and community-based organizations, to enhance community learning opportunities and spur job creation," she stated.