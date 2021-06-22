Drivers needing to renew their licenses may be able to avoid standing in line in a couple of months, as the Department of Revenue and Taxation is slated to launch its online license renewal and replacement system in September.

DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said her team meets weekly with the IT team involved with the project and they are very excited to hit their target launch date.

"The great thing about this particular system, and of course we still don't have the final rules for it, but at this point, it looks like you'll also be able to do renewals and replacements of Real ID-compliant IDs. Not an initial issuance but a replacement or renewal," Mansapit-Shimizu said Monday, during a budget hearing with the Guam Legislature.

The project is funded out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and is probably the largest capital outlay project the department currently has, according to Mansapit-Shimizu.

Cigarette taxes

Another matter discussed during the hearing was the longstanding issue of the cigarette tax stamp law, which had gone years without implementation. Public Law 35-129, which required DRT to issue a procurement for the enforcement of the tobacco tax law, was later enacted to address that issue. A court petition was even filed against DRT to implement this law.

During Monday's hearing, department Deputy Director Frank Leon Guerrero said the General Services Agency has moved on the bid for the production of cigarette tax stamps but he hasn't heard whether the procurement has been completed and who was the lowest bidder.

Another procurement is for the outsourcing of services, which is under review by the Office of the Attorney General.

"We're now in the fourth evolution of that review. So we're being very careful of the statements that request things associated with affixing the stamps," Leon Guerrero said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said a prior deputy director told lawmakers the service could be done in-house for $300,000, whereas outsourcing could cost millions of dollars. Leon Guerrero said he is unsure where that figure came from but he doesn't see $300,000 as realistic.

"If we kept it within Revenue and Taxation, that means we're going to have to procure the equipment, staff personnel on it and do all the other service to affix stamps," he added.

Leon Guerrero said he could do the research on what the figure would be.