Online glitches bog down GDOE students' remote learning

The first two days of online learning for Guam Department of Education students saw some challenges but it wasn’t something GDOE didn’t expect.

“The last two days have been positive as far as my observations are concerned,” said Erika Cruz, deputy superintendent of operations, who referred to the start of the temporary online learning platform supporting 28,000 public school students.

On Wednesday, GDOE officials said challenges included internet connectivity problems experienced across the island by parents, students and teachers. Dropped or slow internet connections and students getting kicked off of Google classroom were among the issues.

“Our informational technician folks are on it," said Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez. “It caused some of the teachers to have to work from home. We know that a number of schools told their teachers to cut off class or jump on a phone and then they were allowed to go home and conduct classes from home.”

Many schools fielded calls from parents, Sanchez said. “Yesterday was the first day of classes and they were calling about classes,” Sanchez said. “Technical issues with parents logging on but I think the schools are doing a good job responding to some of those issues, especially if parents and students are new to the platform.”

The information was gathered from summary reports regarding school operations on Tuesday, the first day of temporary distance learning.

'Struggling' with internet capabilities

“Obviously the reality is there are some hiccups, we want a high percentage of parents and students to participate and the internet capabilities that we are currently struggling with is something we are working on,” Cruz said.

Despite internet connectivity issues, GDOE reported a low turnout to the Community Learning Centers which provide internet access to students.

“One of the misconceptions that are still happening with the families, is they think they have to go to their school to be a part of the CLC,” Sanchez said.

But that is not the case, CLCs are open to all students no matter what school they attend.

Overall, Sanchez said the department anticipated all of the issues that arose.

GDOE officials have been keeping tabs on the transition of students and teachers. Cruz made rounds to schools in the south, the Haya District.

“I’ve done some elementary school visits, as well as high school and middle school visits. It’s really nice to see a number of students participating,” Cruz said.

When GDOE schools closed to in-person instruction, the department recognized that student attendance in the first few weeks could be low, but Cruz was delighted to see the opposite.

“I was expecting like a low number five or six, but I’ve seen 18 students to over 20 students, during a class so that was nice to see. It was also nice to see that parents were assisting their children, especially in the elementary level,” Cruz said.

Cruz visited the schools virtually, jumping on Google Classroom meets and Zoom meetings to observe the operational component of distance learning and talk with students.

Lagu District is next.

“I am going to try to hit a majority of the schools as possible within the next two weeks, just to get a general idea of what students are thinking, what parents are thinking, as far as the remote model of learning,” Cruz said.

Initial visits showed that teachers are prepared, Cruz said. “They had a lot of visuals, able to give directions to our students, students were responding. It was pleasant to see well-organized online learning that our GDOE teachers and students and parents were participating in.”

She said Sanchez will also observe teaching and learning that occurs in the online platform from a curriculum perspective.

“Overall, quite honestly, it’s nice to be able to be in one area and be able to visit so many schools and see the different styles of learning and teaching that’s taking place,” Cruz said.