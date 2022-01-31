Online groups share food aid, goods, advice

When Amanda Marie Santos runs out of options to get help for food, or even just some pickle jars, she turns to trusted Facebook groups where people give away everything from baby's milk to diapers and couches.

A post could offer free children's clothing, toys, kitchen supplies, light bulbs, tools, books or baby strollers.

"I've asked for adult diapers for my elderly father when he was discharged from the hospital and received many packs from donors," Santos told The Guam Daily Post. "And I asked for rice to last us until I got my benefits and received some packs of rice."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But Santos also shares with others what she has, offering free milk, food, clothing, and, at one point, even a washer and dryer.

"The milk and food were from the commodity which we collected. My son is lactose-intolerant, so I wanted to give the milk to those who could benefit from it," the Dededo resident said.

She's among a growing community of people who believe in the power of sharing with others and caring for the environment at the same time through Project Buy Nothing Guam and Lend-a-Hand Guam, among other groups on Facebook that promote less waste and bring communities closer together.

Members of these online groups can request or offer items.

However, buying and selling are prohibited. Reselling of items received is not allowed. Negativity or bad vibes are not accepted, either.

"When I created Lend-a-Hand Guam, I set out to create a place where people could gain back their hope in humanity, in the sense of community," Barbara Castro, of Hågat, told The Guam Daily Post on Friday.

Castro also wanted to make sure people knew this was a place where money was not going to be an issue, "because those who gave did so because they were able to, and those in need knew they would not have to pay a dime."

"If someone had needs, Lend-a-Hand was a place where people could come together to meet others' needs out of the goodness of their hearts," she said.

As a "good deeds" group, Lend-a-Hand Guam is "a place for people to be able to ask for help without being ashamed, as well as for people who would like to donate to others in need without judgment."

'Heaven-sent'

Santos, 29, is the breadwinner in a household of four that includes her 8-year-old son, her diabetic husband and her father who has cancer. She works hard to try to make ends meet but there are times when the challenges are just overwhelming.

"Project Buy Nothing has really helped my family and, without them, I believe we would be in a deep financial hole," Santos said. "Because of their generosity, the group and their members are heaven-sent."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Santos was laid off from her job. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance gave her family a lifeline. When PUA ended, she got a job as a maintenance worker to provide for her family, but times still can be hard.

It was actually when Santos was on the Lend-a-Hand Guam group that another member referred her to check out Project Buy Nothing Guam.

"I've gotten much help over the years through it," she said of the online communities.

Castro said Lend-a-Hand Guam's membership has grown quite a bit since she founded it in November 2016. It now has 4,000 members.

The group's goal is for people who are feeling helpless and hopeless to have somewhere to turn.

So whether it's a can of Spam, a pair of zoris or a piece of advice, members are encouraged to take what they need, to be kind, share and lend a hand.

Buying less, sharing more

Syan Arnold started Project Buy Nothing Guam when she was living on the island, hoping to build a community "by sharing goods and services freely."

"I start one in every community I live in that hasn't already established one," she told The Guam Daily Post.

Project Buy Nothing Guam has grown to about 1,700 members since it was founded on May 26, 2018.

But Arnold said the group is about more than just free stuff.

Founded in 2013 in Washington state, Project Buy Nothing believes in the simple premise of buying less, sharing more and protecting the environment. It has since grown to thousands of groups of "circular gift economies," and Guam has become a part of the movement.

Instead of throwing away still-usable clothes, shoes, food items, old tools or furniture, people can offer them to others. One man's trash, as they say, can be a treasure to others.

By having these items used for much longer, they don't immediately become waste and end up in the landfill – or the boonies.

The fewer consumer items that are bought and the more they are recirculated in communities, the longer the landfill's lifespan is extended, as well as there being less strain on the overall environment. That's where ecological awareness comes in.

Moreover, with the high costs of gas, food, utilities and house rent on island, people can forgo buying a new couch or a TV set by getting ahold of used ones "gifted" by others who are giving them away for free.

"Please only share this group with friends you know will not take advantage," Project Buy Nothing Guam states on its Facebook page. "This page is for those working toward living an environmentally conscious life with less consumerism."

At a time when many Guam residents are trying to snap up the best store deals for a birthday or holiday gift, especially with the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of Project Buy Nothing Guam and Lend-a-Hand Guam show there's another way.

When Santos asked for Christmas ornaments last holiday season, others with spare or old ones that are still in good condition shared theirs.

Last Christmas, she was also able to give her son a Nintendo Switch gaming console with several game cartridges – items she couldn't necessarily afford to buy.

"(He) had been asking for the Switch, but with bills piling, I really thought I wouldn't be able to afford one. A lady on another site was selling a console and I was able to ask her to lower it to an affordable price," Santos said. "Then I asked the group for games since I could not afford the games. My son was very, very happy when he received them."