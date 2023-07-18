As much as the Guam Department of Education doesn’t want to do online learning, it may be the only option for some schools that will begin the new academic year Aug. 9.

Nearly all of its school facilities remain closed to in-person instruction as a result of failed health inspections or expired sanitary permits.

“Presently, online learning seems unavoidable,” GDOE interim spokesperson Michelle Franquez told The Guam Daily Post. “DOE has an oversight hearing with Sen. (Chris) Barnett on Tuesday and we are hoping for a political solution for this challenge. However, if Public Law 37-4 stays as is, most of our schools will not be able to open, regardless of their readiness. Even if a school may 'look ready' or functional, schools will need to pass inspection with the new regulations, which are much higher standards than in all previous years. So, yes, as the days go by, online instruction seems the most likely option for most of our schools.”

Last week, GDOE announced its phased-in approach for in-person learning based on which schools officials believe will be ready to open Aug. 9 and thereafter, granted they pass inspections by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Based on the projection in Phase 1, only 15 schools will be able to welcome students back on campus on the opening date or two weeks later. Two schools, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and Simon Sanchez High School, which have been shut down for the foreseeable future, were added to the Phase 1 list based on their respective host campuses' projected readiness.

But overall, public school parents will have to wait and see which campuses will be open for in-person instruction.

“Even if a school was ready, if the school does not get inspected, the school cannot open,” Franquez said. “Additionally, although we have already started considering what schools might be able to 'pair up' or double session with each other, this would be a logistical challenge islandwide. So for now, it looks like online is the most likely option, even if it's the last resort.”

Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez told the Post that whether or not a school campus opens, all students will begin a mode of instruction on Aug. 9.

“If a school does not open in time, we are going to push for online (as soon as possible) for that school or a double session option with a neighboring school. Note, the phase-in date also is based on the 'location' of where students will be attending, hence the Sanchez and FBLG designations,” Sanchez said.

With regard to SSHS, in-person instruction is dependent on when John F. Kennedy High School passes reinspection. JFK recently failed its inspection with 57 demerits, and GDOE does not have an idea of when the reinspection will take place, despite the campus being listed in Phase 1.

Moving target

For GDOE, opening schools is a moving target. For example, students at Oceanview Middle School, which is identified in Phase 2, will no longer be moving to Southern High School as initially anticipated.

The faculty, administrators, Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz and the superintendent agreed that the work needed to be done at OMS “might as well be done now for this year,” Sanchez said.

“They believe it could be done to allow OMS to stay at their campus, even if it means possibly (a) double session within themselves,” he added.

There are many factors in play that present a challenge for GDOE officials, as the new school year is right around the corner. But according to Sanchez, they should have more information for parents following the oversight hearing with Barnett on Tuesday.

“We’ll know where we stand with the law,” Sanchez concluded.

Barnett, the oversight chair on the committee of education, is also the author of P.L. 37-4, which moved up the date for GDOE and other educational institutions to comply with updated school sanitary regulations.

Olive branch

On Sunday, his law drew criticism from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who opposed his bill prior to its passage and allowed it to lapse into law. She called his measure “uncompromising and unreasonable,” but maintained that she was doing what she could to work with Public Health in inspecting as many schools as possible before the new school year.

She also expressed, however, that she didn’t believe many of the schools would make the grade, regardless of inspection.

Barnett told the Post on Monday that he applauds the governor for assisting Public Health and extended an olive branch.

“It’s never too late for all of us to work together for the good of our public school system and students,” he said. “Any short-term delays in opening schools and any short-term changes to modes of learning may be necessary to reach our long overdue goal of safe and sanitary schools that will help our staff and students focus on teaching and learning. GDOE has committed to me that they are looking at all options on the table to preserve as much face-to-face learning as we can. I’m grateful P.L. 37-4 compliance efforts continue to move forward, thanks to the hard work of all those who are helping.”