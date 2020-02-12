Online predator gets 10 years

Michael Louis McCarron, a former Navy contractor, will spend the next ten years locked up at the Bureau of Prisons. He was sentenced before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

McCarron was convicted in November 2019 on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and the attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor after an undercover FBI investigation revealed that he sent naked photos and videos of himself to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

“I am supremely sorry to everyone affected by my actions,” said McCarron, as he wiped tears from his eyes in the courtroom. “Thank God there was no victim. These consequences have changed my life forever. I never ever want to do this again. I never want to do anything to be sent to jail again.”

He told the court that he just wants to return to his wife a better man.

“I wish I could go back in time … and say: ‘What are you doing to yourself?’” he said.

The government recommended adding a month to his sentence.

“This defendant, while on pretrial release, was allowed the opportunity to travel and was given conditions to follow,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero. “He defied the court’s order and posted a hundred posts on an ad escort website.”

Tydingco-Gatewood denied that request after it was said in court that McCarron never admitted to the allegation and the court never made a finding regarding the claims that he thusly violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

McCarron was represented by attorney John Gorman, who told the court that defendants in other local cases who were convicted of having sex with minors got about half the time in prison that McCarron received.

A judicial recommendation will be made for him to serve his time in Oregon so that he could be close to his wife. McCarron will also have to serve five years’ supervised release.

Authorities caught McCarron in an undercover operation in 2017. He was communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Brit.”

Investigators said that McCarron described the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the minor and sent obscene photos of himself. “He attempted to groom a 13-year-old girl, and sexualized their relationship,” the government stated. “Defendant engaged in acts that prey on what he believed to be a very young child and he used a computer to facilitate the offense.”

A Macbook Pro computer was seized from McCarron, to which the defense had no objections.