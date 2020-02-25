Online predator to appeal conviction

A former Navy contractor sentenced to 10 years in the Bureau of Prisons is appealing his case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Michael Louis McCarron filed his notice of appeal in the District Court of Guam on Feb. 21.

He plans to appeal his sentence and his November 2019 conviction of attempted enticement of a minor and the attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor. The case surfaced after an undercover FBI investigation revealed that he sent naked photos and videos of himself to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

McCarron apologized to everyone affected by his actions during his sentencing hearing before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood earlier this month.

Authorities caught McCarron in an undercover operation in 2017. He was communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Brit.”

Investigators said that McCarron described the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the minor and sent obscene photos of himself. “He attempted to groom a 13-year-old girl, and sexualized their relationship,” the government stated. “Defendant engaged in acts that prey on what he believed to be a very young child and he used a computer to facilitate the offense.”

A hearing on the appeal has not been scheduled.