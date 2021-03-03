Only 2nd doses when COVID-19 vaccination resumes March 8-13

Only those who are waiting for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will get their shot when the vaccination clinic resumes on March 8 to 13 at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, the Joint Information Center stated on Tuesday.

Some 7,000 individuals were supposed to get their second dose this week, but vaccines ran out last Friday.

There's a pause in vaccination while waiting for this week's arrival of the ordered 35,260 vaccines for March.

The UOG clinic, which the Guam National Guard operates, will only accept those due for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine from March 8 to 13.

Those wanting to get their first dose of the vaccine would have to wait at least until March 16 to get it.

Here's what to do

Residents eligible to get their second dose of the vaccine are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite at this link: tinyurl.com/liberategu2021.

Walk-ins will still be accepted at a limited rate per hour for those who are due for their second dose, Guam National Guard public information officer Mark Scott said.

"Walk-in patients can expect to spend a reasonable amount of time waiting their turn in their vehicle. Those wishing to avoid the longest lines of the day are encouraged not to form a queue prior to the 10 a.m. openings," Scott said.

There are temporary changes in the UOG clinic hours and days, to keep up with the backlog in vaccination.

The UOG clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday, next week, JIC said.

Individuals 70 years and older will be sent to the front of the line upon arrival at the clinic.

Everyone is required to bring a digital or hard copy of their appointment confirmation, their COVID-19 immunization card, and an ID showing proof of residency.

These IDs could be a Guam driver's license, Guam ID, green card, U.S. or FSM passport, or an H-1B or H-2B visa for skilled workers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated guidance, says it's okay for people who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get their second shot up to six weeks or 42 days later.

That's if they're unable to get the second dose in the recommended time frame of 21 or 28 days.

Guam is among the leading areas on American soil when it comes to partially and fully vaccinating its population in the fight against COVID-19, at more than 20% and 12%, respectively.

COVID-19 testing in MTM, Dededo

Days prior to the vaccination, there will also be two community mass testing.

• Thursday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Mongmong Church, in Mongmong-Toto-Maite

• Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, at Astumbo Gym in Dededo.

One doesn't have to have symptoms to get tested, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said.

Up to 200 tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

There's a limit of four people per vehicle.

People are required to bring a photo ID to the testing site. Results will be available on site.

"Residents are reminded that this event is only a COVID-19 community testing. No vaccinations will be offered at this location," JIC said.