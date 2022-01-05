OPA: Audits on chemical disposals, Ukudu power plant, more this year

Oversight on chemical disposals by government of Guam agencies and departments, the procurement of the upcoming Ukudu power plant, and above-step hiring practices in GovGuam are some of the performance audits the Office of Public Accountability has planned for calendar year 2022.

The OPA has just released its annual work plan for the year, which proposes seven performance audit engagements for 2022.

In addition to audits on chemical disposal oversight, the Ukudu power plant and above-step hiring, the OPA outlined audits on the Research Corporation of the University of Guam, GovGuam sole-source procurements, an analysis on government-wide leases, and physician services contracts and compensation packages at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, which is actually part of the 2021 annual work plan.

The OPA utilized a risk assessment, which measured financial impact, public concern or social impact, program risk and leadership interest to come up with performance audits for 2022.

There are also 10 ongoing performance audits from calendar year 2021 that the OPA will continue to carry out in 2022.

These include the third part of a series on Port Authority of Guam back wages, business privilege taxes on military contracts, the second part of a series on COVID-19 expenditures, and an audit on alcohol and tobacco taxes, among others.

"We are committed to complete the performance audits we planned for CY 2021," the OPA stated. "We complete and start new performance audits if resources permit."

Financial audits

In addition to the performance audits, the OPA will oversee at least 25 fiscal year 2021 financial audits on GovGuam agencies and departments, including the annual government-wide audit. This will include the review of the "single audit reports" of certain agencies and departments that disbursed federal grants.

The OPA hopes to issue all GovGuam financial audits no later than Feb. 28, or five months after the end of fiscal 2021.

The annual work plan may be adjusted based on input from the public auditor due to emerging issues, availability of resources or other things, according to the OPA.

Adjustments may also occur based on audit requests from stakeholders and the plan is amenable to change due to the investigation of potential fraud, conflicts of interest or other irregularities that come to the OPA's attention.

"To monitor our progress towards our annual work plan, our dashboard includes a summary of the status of all ongoing performance audits and forecast for the next three months. It also summarizes the progress of financial audit releases and procurement appeals, and the status of the agencies' implementation of performance audit recommendations," the OPA stated.

"We assign a staff to update the status of each ongoing project and update the dashboard at the end of every month."