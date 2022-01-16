Government-subsidized Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy charter school ended the 2021 budget year in another deficit, according to an audit report released by the Office of Public Accountability on Friday.

SiFA had a deficit of $1.4 million in fiscal year 2021, according to the audit. It also had a deficit of $2.6 million in the previous year.

The government of Guam subsidized the charter school with $2 million in fiscal 2021 based on $6,000 per enrollee for 325 students.

SiFA and Eagle Land Holdings, the school's landlord and facilities provider, entered into the contract for five successive years. The contract expires in June 2023.

Eagle is the sole provider of the facility, equipment, utilities, services and supplies to SiFA in exchange for a $2.4 million annual payment, according to the report.

"Even though SiFA's total revenues were enough to cover expenses in FY 2021, its financial obligation under the (contract with its landlord) remains larger than its cash inflows. As a result, its net position will continue to stay in a deficit and substantially causes a concern for SiFA's ability to continue operating. At the time of this report, SiFA owed $1.9 million in the (contract with Eagle)," according to the OPA.

Concerns

The report also pointed out some of the intertwined relationships between the people who run the charter school and the officials of its biggest vendor/landlord.

Eagle's involvement in SiFA goes beyond the contract, as Eagle's senior vice president of operations, according to the audit report, was SiFA's interim chief operating officer at one point.

In fiscal 2021, Eagle's president of operations is a sibling of SiFA's chairwoman who holds voting rights.

The contract with Eagle is SiFA's largest expense. Salaries and wages were the second largest expense, at $904,000, or 33% of the total expenses, which increased by $55,000 from fiscal 2020.

GovGuam's appropriation made up 80% of the total revenues at $3.1 million while the Educational Stabilization Fund Grant at $219,000 contributed 6%. SiFA recorded a $544,000 discount from its contract with Eagle as "other income."

SiFA plans to seek additional funding from the Legislature, increase its enrollment cap from 350 to 550, apply for more grants and renegotiate its contract with Eagle.

Auditors noted that during the audit, the charter school excluded three individuals from the employee listing managed by the Human Resource Department.

(Daily Post Staff)