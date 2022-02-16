OPA dismisses appeal in purchase of school cafeteria tables

The Office of Public Accountability on Monday dismissed Guam Pacific Enterprises Inc.'s appeal in the purchase of cafeteria tables for public schools, saying the appeal is "not properly before OPA."

Sedfrey Linsangan, as president and on behalf of GPE, filed the procurement appeal with OPA on Feb. 4.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz cited prior decisions by duly appointed hearing officers also dismissing GPE's appeal, citing that Linsangan "is not licensed to practice law in Guam (and) could not represent a corporation before this tribunal."

"Consistent with the dismissal of prior cases in which Linsangan purported to represent a corporation, GPE's appeal herein is not properly before the OPA, and must be dismissed because the OPA lacks subject matter jurisdiction over it," the public auditor said in his Feb. 14 decision dismissing the appeal without prejudice.

The prior GPE appeals were related to the University of Guam procurement.

A procurement under protest and appeal are automatically halted, until the issues in the appeal have been resolved.

GPE, through Linsangan, brought before OPA the appeal related to the school cafeteria tables after the Guam Department of Education dismissed GPE's procurement protest.

Linsangan, on GPE's behalf, protested GDOE's imposition of what he said was an "unrealistic" 60-day delivery date for cafeteria tables.

The same protest said the 15% security bid bond should not be applied because federal American Rescue Plan funds, and not local funds, are being used for the procurement.