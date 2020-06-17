While Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Jose Terlaje have proposed utilizing a public-private partnership to ensure the enforcement of tobacco tax collections, Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz – whose audit was used to justify the proposal – says he cannot support the bill as, among other things, there would be no incentive to increase tax collections under the current language.

The speaker and Terlaje introduced Bill 368-35 last week in light of reported shortfalls in government oversight of tobacco tax law. The bill mandates the Department of Revenue and Taxation to issue a request for proposal for a company to not only enforce the tax but also to administer the tax stamp program created under prior law. The bill promises the company up to 12% of tobacco tax collected each month as payment as a way to maximize and incentivize collections.

It has been four years since the tax stamp law was enacted and it still hasn't been implemented, according to Cruz. Bill 368 also recognizes the delay and establishes the rules for the program.

The current budget act projects the Healthy Futures Fund to collect about $41 million by the end of the fiscal year. Tobacco taxes will make up the majority of that amount – about $38 million, Cruz said. Despite the economic downturn from COVID-19, the fund is still projecting favorably with cigarettes making up most of the taxes collected, according to April's revenue tracking report.

"Though the OPA audit did not explicitly state it, I believe that GovGuam could be losing as much as $10 (million) maybe even as much as $15 million in uncollected taxes," Cruz told the Post.

This means that under Bill 368, the winning company could collect up to $6.4 million if the additional $15 million is collected, according to Cruz. That's a little more than half of the $12.3 million appropriated to Rev and Tax and part of the reason Cruz said he cannot support the bill. Even if the company collects the $38 million, that would still mean $4.5 million paid from the 12%.

Moreover, because the bill pays up to 12% on taxes for the month, there is no incentive to collect more than previously collected, according to Cruz.

"It does not incentivize the collection of more than what was previously collected by (not) applying the 12% only to sums that exceed the amounts collected previously. If it was and the private company collected $1.2 million for an additional $10 million or $1.8 million, I might consider the bill," Cruz said.

The public auditor has also been critical of the bonded warehouse law, which allows tobacco wholesalers to delay tax payment by storing their products in a Rev and Tax certified bonded warehouse. Payments can be delayed until the 20th day of the following month after the products are withdrawn from the warehouse. Otherwise, the taxes are paid before customs officials releases the tobacco cargo at the port or airport.

Cruz had called for repeal of the law.

The speaker's office stated that enforcing tax stamps would resolve the delay issue.

"The wholesaler also is not delaying payment because they need to pay for the stamp before cigarettes can be sold in retail," said Chirag Bhojwani, spokesman for the speaker.

But Cruz said he stands firm behind his recommendation to repeal the bonded warehouse law and require that the tobacco tax be collected when the products arrive in Guam's ports.

"I stand firm with my audit recommendation that the bonded warehouse tax be repealed and that the tobacco tax should be collected when the container arrives at the port or airport," stated Cruz.