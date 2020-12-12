OPA halts $3.7M meal contracts

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz has ordered the termination of the government of Guam's $3.78 million meals contracts with vendor SH Enterprises Inc., in part due to the "favor" the company gave to GovGuam while it was trying to secure the contracts.

At issue are the two contracts for senior citizen congregate meals and home-delivered meals for senior citizens, which SH Enterprises successfully bid on for a total of $3.78 million.

The elected public auditor also determined that General Services Agency chief procurement officer Claudia Acfalle, who waived the contractor's failure to submit its low rating on the Pubic Health standards for health and sanitation, abused her discretionary authority.

"The (chief procurement officer) abused her discretion by granting a waiver of requirements related to food establishment grades because she applied the requirement unequally," the public auditor stated, in part. When a competing food service provider failed to meet an acceptable Public Health sanitation rating, in a prior contract, that company's contract was terminated, the public auditor's decision states.

The public auditor's decision, issued on Friday, states SH Enterprises provided GovGuam rent-free use of the former Hakubotan building for the processing of World War II reparations claims.

On Jan. 22, 2020, SH Enterprises wrote to the governor, stating the company was donating to the government “the temporary utilization of approximately 5,000 square feet of commercial space located on the first floor, utilities, and access to the building’s parking lot for the Guam War Claims Center.”

A competitor in the food services business, Basil Food Industrial Services, protested the award of the two contracts to SH Enterprises. Basil's bid for the two contracts was $3.82 million.

With the information about SH Enterprises' offer for GovGuam's free use of the Hakubotan building, Basil Foods submitted a second protest on the senior citizen meals contracts on Feb. 7, 2020.

On Feb. 8, 2020, the Guam General Services Agency denied Basil Foods' second protest.

"Basil's protest that SH’s allowing the government to use the Hakubotan building free of rent and utilities was a violation of ethical standards as a prohibited favor for (GovGuam) and is valid," the public auditor wrote in a decision issued Friday. "The (chief procurement officer) erred in concluding that it was a charitable donation, which it was not."

Both bidders made specific representations in affidavits as part of their bids, denying violations of prohibitions against gratuities and kickbacks.

The public auditor stated SH Enterprises also is required to explain why it should not be disbarred or suspended from bidding for GovGuam contracts for violation of the Procurement Law’s Ethical Standards.

The public auditor agreed with Basil Foods that the chief procurement officer's waiver of minimum health inspection grades violated the Procurement Law when Acfalle determined that information in the senior citizen meals bid was a minor informality.

While Basil Foods and SH Enterprises have had food service contracts with the government stretching back to 2014, both have had issues with grades received from Public Health after food establishment inspections. In June 2016, Basil Foods' contract to provide food services to the elderly was terminated when it received a “D” rating in a series of food establishment inspections by Public Health.

The public auditor found that that GSA, through its chief procurement officer, did not treat Basil Foods equally as SH Enterprises and applied an inconsistent standard to evaluate each proposal that "goes against fair play."

"The contract with SH is to be terminated, and SH shall submit evidence of costs for accounting."