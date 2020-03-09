OPA: Increase budget to hire more auditors

The Office of Public Accountability has asked the Legislature to approve a $1.6 million budget request, which represents an increase of $400,000 from the office's previous budget.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said that total is less than the office has received in previous years.

He said the increase in funds would allow him to hire three more auditors and bring the number back to the level maintained when the office was fully staffed.

Cruz said the office approves about 10 to 12 audit requests per year but often is faced with completing unexpected audits – for example, when a whistleblower provides new information – as the need for them arises through out the year.

He said the increase in budget for the office would result in a "substantial increase in government revenue" through the completion of additional audits, if recommendations are followed, which could potentially "plug loopholes."

For example, Cruz said, when the OPA completed a use tax audit of the airport it revealed that the airport was collecting only $130,000 in use taxes. The audit showed as much as $60 million in taxes could be collected, though he acknowledged much of that amount could be exempted.

"Whatever the amount, it is still more than $130,000," he said.

The return on the investment of a budget increase could be up to "tenfold," according to Cruz.

"If I had more people, I could do more," he said.