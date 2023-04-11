An audit report released by the Office of Public Accountability on the Guam Department of Education’s overtime payments contained more than just deficiencies, it also contained allegations that public school students and the system was deprived of over $2.1 million, signed off by GDOE’s federal program administrator.

The audit covered overtime payments made primarily to ineligible federal program division employees, which were improperly certified between March 2020 and September 2022. The federal programs administrator at the time was Ignacio Santos, who is listed in GDOE’s fiscal year 2023 second quarter staffing pattern.

A review of time sheets and interviews with GDOE’s former and current certifying officers led the OPA to discover that certification for “allowable use” of funds “was made by the federal programs administrator who received, requested, and approved OT payments for compliance.”

According to the report, Santos received the highest amount in OT he signed off on during that period, nearly $80,000.

“The Federal Programs Administrator received the highest amount in OT and benefits and accounted for 12% of the total OT and benefits paid out,” the audit states.

Other ineligible employees who received OT included 25 program coordinators, five administrative officers, eight social workers, two accountants, a payroll supervisor, a school program consultant, an accounting technician supervisor, a chief payroll officer and a social service supervisor.

These positions, according to the OPA, were not deemed essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic but received substantially more in OT pay during that time period as a result of the improper certification of funds.

Payments to ineligible employees in FY 2022 was $628,904, or 98% of the total payments, said the audit report.

“The total of overtime paid to potentially exempt employees during fiscal year 2021 is estimated to be $1,511,984,” the report stated.

Altogether, that comes to $2,140,888 in unauthorized OT payments during the period audited.

Based on the report, GDOE did not send this amount to federal partners for reimbursement under COVID-19 funds, as the process called for, despite that it was certified by Santos.

“However, because of the nature of the improprieties, reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) was not requested,” the OPA report stated.

Former leadership aware

According to the OPA, GDOE management at the time, including former Superintendent Jon Fernandez and a deputy superintendent, knew about the improprieties as early as July 2020.

“Given that employees alerted them through interoffice memorandums, which included recitations of local law, rules, regulations, and GDOE’s standard operating procedures. Additionally, GDOE’s Internal Audit Office had conducted a risk assessment of GDOE overtime payments in May 2022, prior to the previous superintendent’s resignation,” the report stated.

Fernandez submitted his resignation on May 2, 2022, ending his decade of service that July. But prior to his resignation, the OPA said he approved plans and established a limit in overtime around September 2021.

“Such that no employee shall be able to earn more than 30% of their annual salary in any calendar year, except with specific authorization by the superintendent,” the audit stated. “Within two weeks of the former superintendent’s approval, the payroll office began processing special check runs for overtime for work done over a year ago with no plan or prior approval. The (federal programs division) also submitted an overtime plan for Fiscal Year 2022 to continue their extended work hours on (federal) grant activities.”

Now, GDOE is looking at how to recover the funds, which, according to Guam law, could place the division, and perhaps the listed employees, on the hook to pay back the money.

“Per Guam law, a disbursing officer is responsible for disbursing funds only upon, and in accordance with duly certified vouchers, examining vouchers as necessary to ensure that they are in the proper form, duly certified and approved and correctly computed based on the facts certified. The noncompliance may result in a dismissal and personal liability of the employee or officer responsible for the payments. We questioned the remaining $14,000 in overtime payments due to the improper payments occurring due to the unauthorized certifier of funds,” the OPA stated in its report.

GDOE officials told The Guam Daily Post on Monday that, based on the OPA's recommendation, the public school system “will seek the recovery of local funds that were paid to ineligible exempt employees for overtime and will work with the OPA and the attorney general’s office to examine the appropriate measures required to recover lost funds.”

OAG reviewing audit

The Post also reached out to Attorney General Douglas Moylan regarding the possibility of action from his office, considering the wrongdoing alleged in the audit, however, the AG is still reviewing the report for possible “civil and criminal wrongdoing.”

When asked what options would exist to recover the funds if the Office of the Attorney General concludes illegal payments were made, Moylan said it would depend on what their review determines.

“Rest assured culpability, liability, injury, damage and restitution are always part of our civil and criminal investigations. Protection, punishment to deter are part of the AG Moylan legal policies now at the AG’s office,” he told the Post. “Protection of the crime victim, and punishment to the offender creates the needed deterrence in the community and among government officials.”

When it comes to the use of federal grants, such as COVID-19 relief funds, GDOE is required to submit a spending plan and have it authorized by the U.S. DOE. GDOE pays for the expense up front and then seeks reimbursement from federal partners following certification. Because the funds weren’t sent for reimbursement to the federal department, there may not be federal ramifications to their high-risk designation status and removal of its third-party fiduciary.

Moving forward to ensure this doesn’t happen again, GDOE is tightening its belt on internal controls with additional monitoring by its internal audit office on overtime.