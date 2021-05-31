OPA: Military contracts audit is top priority

Citing audits from the Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General, which concluded that the government of Guam lost out on millions of dollars in potential tax revenue due to inadequate collections, especially on military contracts, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has requested that the Office of Public Accountability audit taxes collected on military contracts.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said the matter has been given top priority, as the leakage may be substantial, and his office has begun performing preliminary research.

In addition to the audit request, the vice speaker submitted a draft bill that would increase the OPA's budget and empower the public auditor to become an independent entity and chase delinquent taxes.

"In order to rebuild a stronger, more prosperous Guam, we need to ensure our government processes are efficient and effective. For too long, the government of Guam has lost millions of dollars in uncollected taxes on military contracts – millions of dollars that could have gone to provide critical services to our people," Barnes stated in a press release.

"In order to move forward, we cannot allow ourselves to get stuck in bad habits that left us so vulnerable to the economic devastation brought upon by this pandemic. This is why I asked Public Auditor Cruz to conduct an updated audit so we can take the necessary actions to improve our government and ensure it works for the people of Guam," she added.

Tracking companies

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in discussing her support for the military buildup in 2019, stated that she did not believe the economic narrative behind the buildup was "that great." She characterized the off-island companies that take advantage of military contracts as "carpetbaggers."

"They come in and they try to get the contracts and they do benefit. Not so much with us. We see this, they don't register their business with us. We don't collect the taxes because we don't know," the governor said at the time.

Vera Topasna, head of the Community Defense Liaison Office, said the governor directed her office two years ago to work in partnership with the Department of Revenue and Taxation on the issue of taxes for military contracts. The CDLO is to look at and share data with DRT, she added. The agencies reviewed contract awards that went back about a decade, and met with military officials just recently.

"I can also confirm that we also met, alongside (DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu), with the military. And we discussed the tax issue and some of those concerns. Especially how we track those construction contractors," Topasna said.

She said it was also important to note the military informs contractors they must follow all federal and local tax laws.

"From the military's standpoint, there are administrative processes should they be notified a contractor is evading paying taxes. And so we have not reported anyone doing that as of yet," Topasna said.

Mansapit-Shimizu has a team dedicated to working on monitoring awards and reviewing data, Topasna added. Regarding the vice speaker's request, Topasna said the administration would not push back on the pursuit of additional revenues, "but we have been working two years identifying these contractors, sharing information with Dafne. But her team is also well aware of who they are, because they do have a plug-in to NAVFAC Marianas."

The Guam Daily Post submitted questions to DRT regarding the issue but is still awaiting a response.

Topasna said it is possible that a company is not paying taxes, and she would not know if all companies are in compliance. She commended the vice speaker for wanting to ensure the tax payments are made.