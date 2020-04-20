OPA, others push accountability on stimulus

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz said his office has a statutory role in ensuring that every federal dollar the government of Guam receives to address the coronavirus pandemic is accounted for.

The public auditor advised agencies and government personnel that handle these pandemic-related funds to "be intimately familiar with all the rules and regulations related to the specific grant" they are implementing.

"Religiously and scrupulously comply with every section (and) document everything you do," he said. "Make sure there is a paper trail that can be reviewed and audited and verified to support your every transaction."

Direct aid to GovGuam because of the COVID-19 crisis is more than $141 million.

This is the largest single sum in direct funding from the federal government in history, Del. Michael San Nicolas said.

On top of this direct funding for GovGuam, residents also will receive one-time federal stimulus checks, and unemployment assistance checks for up to 39 weeks.

'Scrutinize local expenditures and transfers'

Sen. Telo Taitague, minority leader, on Friday said senators should help ensure COVID-19 funding is accounted for, "by continuing to scrutinize local expenditures and transfers related to the crisis."

"Senators must also make every effort to obtain any available data and reports that the local government submits to federal agencies which would be subject to congressional oversight," she said.

The Guam Legislature also needs to ensure that all federal reporting requirements are met, and should be prepared to seek a comprehensive financial audit, as well as criminal action locally and federally against public officials who break the law and abuse any of the COVID-19 programs provided to Guam, Taitague said.

The public auditor also said the single audit report for fiscal year 2020 will undoubtedly include a financial audit of all the federal grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Guam law, Cruz said, also authorizes the Guam Office of Public Accountability to conduct a performance audit of any government activity that OPA decides, or a citizen or government official requests.

"In light of the large sums involved, I am sure that Guam OPA will decide to conduct a performance audit even if there is no request," Cruz said.

OPA continues to receive tips during this period, he said. The OPA hotline is 472-8348.

'Continual oversight ... is essential'

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee said one of the reasons Bill 333-35 was passed unanimously this week is because it directly addresses concerns over the accounting of federal funds spent in responding to local health emergencies.

Bill 333 seeks to ensure rapid and transparent implementation of federal and local assistance programs related to the pandemic.

"Continual oversight on this spending is essential for many reasons," Lee said. "It will help lawmakers be fully informed when making budgetary decisions for the rest of this fiscal year, and what may be available in October and beyond."

It can also help protect future federal funding opportunities by ensuring local protection against potential misuse of funds, she said.

Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje said federal law already has mechanisms in place to ensure federal dollars are accounted for, including audits, whistleblower rewards and the full enforcement authority of the Department of Justice and other federal agencies.

"I encourage anyone with any legitimate information about fraud with federal funds to report it to federal authorities immediately and claim your reward, which is up to 30% of the money recovered by the federal government from this fraud," Terlaje said.

U.S. Attorney for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands Shawn Anderson had also urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721, or emailing disaster@leo.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Schwab has been appointed coronavirus fraud coordinator, joining law enforcement partners in prioritizing criminal investigations related to the coronavirus.