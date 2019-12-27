OPA questions CCU raising salaries

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities failed to comply with the Open Government Law and violated law prohibiting bonus pay when it issued pay raises to unclassified individuals, according to the latest audit from the Office of Public Accountability.

Moreover, the CCU failed to conduct formal performance evaluations for general managers of Guam Power and Guam Waterworks authorities, who received pay increments and bonuses between between fiscal years 2015 and 2019, according to the OPA.

Because it had limited access to employee personal information, the OPA also referred a hiring matter to the Office of the Attorney General, after it could not find proper documents to support the employment of the former GWA chief financial officer, who was paid $1.3 million from 2008 to 2018.

The Guam Daily Post has reported on recent pay raises and bonuses for GPA and GWA management, which were ultimately determined to have been illegally discussed in secret.

The salary adjustments media reported on were discussed in executive session and approved in November 2018, but the OPA went further, auditing executive sessions from Oct. 1, 2014, through Sept. 30, 2019.

Closed-door salary discussions a common practice

Law states that under no circumstances shall a public agency hold executive sessions, or closed-door meetings, to discuss salaries of any employee or officer.

"In our review of the executive meeting audio recordings, it is common for the CCU to discuss in detail salary levels, adjustments and bonuses in closed-door meetings," the OPA stated.

Once the CCU agreed on a matter in executive session, the members reconvened and announced the decision in public session. However, the law is clear with regard to salary discussions, according to the OPA.

The CCU also violated Public Law 33-123, which prohibited bonuses to GovGuam unclassified employees, according to the OPA.

Auditors also found that the salary levels of certain GPA and GWA unclassified employees were inconsistent with the CCU authorized pay range, and certain unclassified employees were paid higher than other personnel.

Adjustments paid back as net

After media reported on the November 2018 salary discussions, the AG issued a decision in April holding the pay adjustments void and required that the adjustments be paid back.

While the employees did begin to pay back their raises and bonuses, only the CCU board secretary paid back in gross amounts. All others paid back in net amounts, according to the OPA.

Net means the amounts paid back did not include payroll deductions, such as withholding tax, social security and others. This means an employee can still benefit from deductions, such as through tax refunds. Some paybacks were also done in installments, the longest of which will take 201 pay periods to complete, or about eight years.

However, as of September 2019, one GWA employee and four GPA employees have settled the net amounts they agreed to return.

"We could not find a Guam law that could provide guidance as to what amounts and time limit these void salaries and bonuses should be returned," the OPA stated. "From an accounting perspective, the void salary increments and bonuses should be returned at the gross amounts and within the same calendar year when they were provided."

Issues with former CFO

The GWA staffing pattern did not include the former CFO up until April 2018. The water utility paid the former CFO's salary to a private corporation through a contract arrangement but neither the CCU nor GWA could not provide a contract or procurement documents.

The former CFO's employment status was discussed during an executive session on April 20, 2018, and the CCU reclassified his status from a contract employee to an at-will unclassified employee. The former CFO resigned on Feb. 1.

Misclassifying an employee as an independent contractor may be suggestive of issues, that include receiving retirement benefits while employed, nonpayment of retirement contributions, nonpayment or inaccurate withholding taxes and others, according to the OPA.

CCU response

The CCU generally did not take issue with OPA findings on executive session discussions and employee returns of salary adjustments, and agreed to review the repayment of increments and bonuses with payroll.

The CCU also did not object to the AG providing an opinion on how employees should return the salary increments and bonuses rescinded.

As for certain salaries above pay range, the CCU noted that recruitment for executive positions at GPA and GWA cannot be properly maintained at pay levels within the classified employee range.

"The unclassified GPA and GWA employees are not part of the Certified Technical and Professional list, and serve at the pleasure of the CCU," the response stated.

The CCU will agreed to consistently apply the adopted pay scale for classified CTP employees, but will set salaries for unclassified employees as allowed by statute, the response added.

subhead: AG responds

The AG issued a short response to the OPA audit.

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with the OPA and are confident that our continued work will ensure accountability and integrity in public service," Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho stated in a release.

The AG had requested a review of potential violations of Open Government Law related to employee compensation. The OPA analyzed the staffing patterns of 16 autonomous agencies from Oct. 1, 2014 to Sept. 30, 2019.

GPA, GWA and the Port Authority of Guam were the top agencies with the most number of employee salary adjustments, so the audit was focused on these three agencies. Reports for other agencies will be issued in a separate report, according to the OPA.