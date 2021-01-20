OPA questions utility double pay, reports on COVID-19 pay

More than $10 million in differential, double or other pay was paid to government officials and employees in addition to their regular pay in response to the COVID-19 emergency, according to the Office of Public Accountability.

That includes $2.5 million in questioned costs as a result of double pay issued to power and water agency employees, the audit states.

The OPA has recommended that the Office of the Attorney General review circumstances around the double pay, as well compensatory leave credited by Guam Waterworks Authority to its employees, and determine if reimbursement is necessary.

The AG acknowledged the OPA recommendation and agreed to contact the Guam Power Authority and GWA for information relating to their application of double pay and compensatory leave.

Unclassified employees

The OPA also made note of COVID-19-related pay made to unclassified employees, which included mayors, vice mayors, department and agency heads, and other unclassified employees.

"This would have been in violation of Title 4, Chapter 6, §6218.2 of the Guam Code Annotated, which prohibits bonus payments for unclassified employees. However, federal appropriations allowed the governor to enforce a differential pay policy," the OPA stated.

Five mayors and one vice mayor did not receive COVID-19-related compensation. The mayors stated that they would not receive such compensation in any other disaster, and they did not think it was prudent, the OPA stated.

The OPA full report, available on its website, lists by title the mayors, vice mayors and appointed officials who received differential pay.

The AG was also asked to look into the issue, but the AG stated that both the Organic Act of Guam and case law grant the governor authority over funds Congress directly appropriates to GovGuam.

Breakdown

The COVID-19-related pay is broken down into:

• $2.5 million in double pay for GPA and GWA;

• $2 million in 25% differential pay for 26 departments and agencies with top three users: Guam Fire Department, Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and Guam Police Department;

• $933,000 in 15% differential pay for 29 departments and agencies with top three users: GMHA, Mayors' Council of Guam and Guam Department of Education;

• $568,000 in 10% differential pay for 42 departments and agencies with top three users: GMHA, Port Authority of Guam and Department of Public Health and Social Services; and

• $4.9 million in other pay for 34 departments and agencies with top three users: GMHA, GWA and the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

GPA and GWA were the only agencies to utilize the double pay administrative rule. Other agencies followed the governor's executive order, which awarded differential pay in the amount of 25%, 15% or 10%, depending on the level of exposure.

Between the utilities, GPA paid 399 employees a total of $1.5 million in double pay, while GWA paid 333 employees a total of $1 million in double pay, according to the OPA. The utility agencies also issued other pay to its employees, about $344,000 for GPA and $503,000 for GWA, so the total pay for these agencies was about $3.3 million.

Questions

According to the OPA, the power utility stated that it paid double pay because a section in the Department of Administration personnel rules allowed such payment due to the governor's emergency declaration, and that GPA paid employees who were not required to work as well.

But by doing so, the utility did not follow its own Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan, according to the OPA.

"This plan was intended to identify critical/priority functions and operational guidelines to ensure the continued reliability of the islandwide power system in the event of an influenza pandemic," the OPA stated.

The policy states that essential personnel on duty shall earn regular pay and overtime, personnel assigned to work from home shall be compensated regular pay, and personnel not performing duties and advised to stay away from work during essential operations may be required to utilize accrued leave unless otherwise guided by an emergency declaration.

"Employees assigned on duty or assigned telework were compensated for actual time (i.e., regular pay) in addition to administrative leave. Therefore, we questioned the $1.5 million double pay compensated to employees during this period," the OPA stated.

Clarification was requested

GWA recognized that the double pay rule was intended for short-term response and recover, not a long-term public health emergency, according to the OPA. The water utility told the OPA it utilized that rule to pay employees who reported to their work site or duty stations during the emergency.

Both GPA and GWA management told the OPA they sought clarification but did not receive any. Absent that guidance, GWA chose to follow the double pay rule, which met and exceeded the requirements of the governor's executive order.

The GPA general manager stated a section of the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response Plan allowed employees on duty or assigned telework to be compensated for actual time – regular pay – in addition to administrative leave, according to the OPA.

The AG had provided prior guidance regarding double pay, and the OPA stated that GPA and GWA met the first criteria – declaration of an emergency. But with the second criteria – closure of the employee's work facility – the OPA was unable to verify the entire closure of GPA and GWA facilities with the continuity of operations for power, water and wastewater services.