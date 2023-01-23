OPA releases 2023 plan of audits to complete

For the past two months, the Office of Public Accountability has been working to put together its annual plan for calendar year 2023, the office announced in a statement releasing the document.

The document lays out six planned performance audits, eight ongoing performance audits and about 25 financial audits lined up for the year.

In terms of ongoing performance audits, the OPA has eight that will carry forward into 2023, including those involving the Department of Revenue and Taxation, taxes paid on military contracts and alcohol and tobacco taxes.

Other agencies with pending and continuing audits include the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority over revenue management and the Guam Department of Education over its laptop inventory and overtime payments.

"We are committed to complete the performance audits we started in CY 2022. We complete and start new performance audits as resources permit,” the OPA stated in the plan.

In order to determine which new performance audits to focus on, the OPA asked four key questions related to financial impact, public concern or social impact, program risk of failure and leadership interest.

New audits

As a result, the OPA has the following lineup for performance audits and topics:

Governmentwide: Audit of Education Stabilization Fund.

GMH: Physicians services contract and compensation packages.

DRT: Short-term vacation rentals.

Governmentwide: Travel

Department of Public Works and Chamorro Land Trust Commission: Raceway mineral extraction.

Governmentwide: Credit card use.

Financial audits planned for calendar year 2023 will help the OPA determine the overall financial condition and performance of GovGuam, the office stated.

"We will oversee at least 25 financial audits of GovGuam agencies and departments, including the consolidated governmentwide audit, and special revenue funds. These agencies and funds have a fiscal year ending Sept. 30,” the OPA stated in the plan. "The financial audits include the review of the Single Audit Reports of certain agencies and departments which disbursed federal grants.”

These agencies include, but are not limited to, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, the Department of Chamorro Affairs, the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, Guahan Academy Charter School, Guam Housing Corporation, the Guam International Airport Authority and the Port Authority of Guam.

The OPA stated it would issue the financial audits no later than Feb. 28, or five months after the end of the fiscal year.

While the plan is in place, it is not set in stone.

"At any time, we may adjust our annual work plan based on input from the public auditor due to emerging issues, availability of resources, or other circumstances. Adjustments to our annual work plan may occur based on audit requests received from stakeholders. The plan is amenable to change due to the investigation of potential fraud, conflicts of interest, or other irregularities that come to our attention,” the OPA stated.

To monitor progress, the OPA dashboard on its website includes a summary of the status of all ongoing performance audits and forecasts for the next three months.